Netflix Reveals the First Footage From Their Best Original Franchise – Watch the Enola Holmes 3 Teaser

Netflix has a number of original franchises on its upcoming slate, but one of its best is finally making a return after 4 years. That , and the wait for new adventures is nearly over, as we recently received the first images and story details for Enola Holmes 3. Now Netflix has revealed the first footage from the anticipated Holmes reunion, and you can watch it in the video below.

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Millie Bobby Brown reprises the role of Enola Holmes alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 3, and as you can see in the new footage, the duo hasn’t lost that charming chemistry that made the first two films so compelling. This time around, Enola will also be navigating the next phase of her relationship (and a potential wedding) with Tewkesbury (Louis Patridge) as she investigates a case in Malta, which looks to be the most challenging case she’s faced so far. You can watch the new teaser trailer below.

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The Evolution of Enola Holmes Continues in the Sequel

Enola Holmes 3. (L to R) Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix ©2026.

Part of what’s made the previous two films work is Enola’s continued evolution as both a person and an investigator, and how she forges that path alongside her very famous brother. She’s still figuring herself out in Enola Holmes 3, but we are definitely seeing a more defined version, according to Brown.

Enola Holmes 3. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix ©2026.

In an interview with Tudum, Brown said, “She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next. I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this…but who am I now?’”

“I’ve grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal. It’s about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you’re ready to let change. That felt really honest to play,” Brown said.

Enola Holmes 3. (L to R) Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix ©2026.

The other element at play is her relationship with Tewkesbury, and that has also continued to change and evolve over the course of the films. Enola Holmes 3 will present the most mature version of their dynamic yet, and it’s something Brown was excited to explore, calling working with Partidge a “huge part” of what makes the films feel so special. “What’s been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of their relationship,” Brown said. “It’s not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it.”

The official description for Enola Holmes 3 reads, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Enola Holmes 3 arrives on Netflix on July 1, 2026.

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