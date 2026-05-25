Mattel Reveals First Looks at New KPop Demon Hunters Action Figures and Dolls Lines (And They Look Fantastic)

While 2025 was the year of KPop Demon Hunters, the sudden phenomenon of it all meant that there was little in the way of merchandise available when it first launched. Since then, there have been several releases, but the majority of the toys, action figures, and collectibles are still set to hit later this year. While we’ve had photos of the upcoming lineup, we now have more up-close looks and video footage of the new action figures and doll lines, and so far, they look fantastic.

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A host of videos have started hitting that showcase the new line of dolls and action figures, and now that we are seeing more than just prototypes, it seems the actual release is incredibly close. While the renders looked great, you never really know how a toyline is going to turn out until it’s actually made. After seeing the first wave of dolls in the videos below, they are really impressive, with accurate likenesses, costumes, and weapons. You can check out the up-close looks in the video below (via Nostalgic_Dollz).

Mattel Seems To Be Going All Out For KPop Demon Hunters

The dolls all look super impressive, but so do the action figures, as we also got our first look at the KPop Demon Hunters 2 Pack Rumi and Jinu (via elcofregeek). The figures seem to have all the standard points of articulation, and feature their looks from the final battle of the film. Rumi has all of her scars showing and is in the white and gold outfit, while Jinu is in his Saja Boys all-black outfit.

Then we see two swappable portraits for each character, including two versions of Jinu that don’t have his human eyes. Rumi’s other expressions feature an angry face and a singing face, and then each one comes with their light stick, their trademark weapon and instrument, and a custom base.

As for the individual figures, we also get new looks at Rumi, Mira, Zoey, and the Saja Boys. The accessories stand out immediately, but the figures look great as well, and the photos show off more of the combat poses you can achieve. Plus, it doesn’t get much better than having each one come with a unique ramen bowl.

All of the figures will be available this year, but the Battle Rumi has a release date of July. KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix, and a sequel is in active development.

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