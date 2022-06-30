Netflix Summer Preview Trailer Reveals Kung Fu Panda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and More





Kung Fu Panda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and more are front and center during Netflix's Summer Preview Trailer. The company rolled out a look at a bunch of their titles in the coming months. Dreamworks Animation and Netflix's own in-house stuff has been strong in recent years. Demand for Kung Fu Panda and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has not subsided among younger viewers. The Boss Baby continues its dominance in that category as well. Action Pack and Sharkdog also seem ready for more eyeballs as they get ready to roll out new seasons. The platform has had some interesting times in 2022. But, family content, both animated and live-action has remained a spot of pride for the red brand. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

Netflix explained their summer lineup: "School's out for summer, and you know what that means: Kids are going to need something to do. Sure, there's plenty of fun to be had in the great outdoors, but at a certain point the air conditioning is going to come calling, and what then? Well, we've got good news. Every week this summer, new kids and family content is dropping on Netflix, from animated shows based on popular children's films like The Boss Baby and Kung Fu Panda, to adaptations like Ivy & Bean, to new and exciting projects like The Sea Beast and Lost Ollie."

All of these show are probably going to pair well with the Mystery Box function that they rolled out in May. "Kids are drawn to what they love — their favorite toys, foods, songs — and it's hard to get them to try something new," Netflix director of product innovation TJ Marston explained. "So today, we're launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it's a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback."

The company actually discussed their family programming slate and the commitment to that content back in 2018. Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family at Netflix wrote in a statement, "We know that there is no one type of family. We embrace all kinds of creators so we can tell unique and diverse stories that resonate with each and every Netflix family. With our slate of global original animated feature films and series, we want to give families more moments to share the laughter, wonder and connection that comes from being immersed in a great story."

