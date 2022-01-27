Netflix Launches Free Print Magazine

Netflix has launched a free print magazine for kids and families. Netflix Jr. is using a classic formula to connect with younger viewers off screens. On Twitter, the company announced the move and there’s more content on the way. Just yesterday, Netflix launched its first kids podcast. Bedtime Stories has been touted by the brand on Netflix Jr.’s YouTube channel. Featuring some of younger viewers’ favorite characters like Ada Twist, Ridley Jones, and Chip & Potato, the company published little 15 minute episodes to get kids ready for bedtime. Now, there will be stories, activities, and games for the little ones to play in the physical world as well. (Anyone who grew up with Highlights should remember this sort of thing very well.) In recent years, Netflix brass has indicated that family content is a core pillar for the company, and moves like Netflix Jr. only cement that stance.

“It’s an actual, physical magazine your kids can hold in their hands — full of games, stories, activities — everything you need to share in the fun of your child’s favorite Netflix characters,” Netflix explained. “We worked closely with a preschool childhood development expert to create a fun catalog of activities tailored specifically for this age group. We hope the magazine will provide new ways to share in the fun of your child’s favorite Netflix show and characters.”

Say HELLO to Netflix Jr. Magazine! Parents and caregivers, sign up now for our free print magazine, available for delivery in the US while supplies last. https://t.co/hof4I5Py5y pic.twitter.com/4xdejaRQwZ — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) January 27, 2022

They continued, “To all the parents, caregivers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, teachers and other trusted loved ones out there: thank you for letting us be a small part of the moments you share with your little ones. With love, from our Netflix family to yours.”

Netflix has been adamant in the past about their commitment to family programming. Back in 2018, Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family at Netflix said this in a statement, “We know that there is no one type of family. We embrace all kinds of creators so we can tell unique and diverse stories that resonate with each and every Netflix family. With our slate of global original animated feature films and series, we want to give families more moments to share the laughter, wonder and connection that comes from being immersed in a great story.”

