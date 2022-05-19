Netflix Launching Mystery Box Feature to Get Kids to Stream More

✖

Netflix is bringing out a "Mystery Box" feature to help kids start watching something new. All the parents of small children just breathed a sigh of release. Comfort shows have become a normal part of the streaming landscape. But kids can have trouble breaking out of the favorite programs to try other cartoons. Mystery Box helps younger viewers discover other Netflix Kids content by encouraging them to select a show at random. Like most content curation at Netflix, individual viewers have only their personalized results put into the Mystery Box's content. From there, fans are encouraged to peek and see what's inside. It's not mandatory and more like a nudge to broaden your viewing habits. (Netflix may have inadvertently just thrown parents tired of watching the Boss Baby for 3 straight weeks a bit of a life raft.) Check out what TJ Marston, Netflix's director of product innovation for kids and family had to say.

"As a parent and uncle myself, I know every kid and family is unique, which is why at Netflix we are dedicated to creating an engaging and tailored experience to connect kids to the stories that shape their world," Marston explained. "We hope that kids will love the surprise and delight of revealing the next show or film recommended for them."

New Kids Profile feature: the mystery box! Launching today on TVs around the world, it's a fun way for kids to discover their next favorite shows or reconnect with a familiar face. Learn more: https://t.co/Z8qwLsLkI6 pic.twitter.com/jZrrJLzDqI — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 19, 2022

"Kids are drawn to what they love — their favorite toys, foods, songs — and it's hard to get them to try something new," he added. "So today, we're launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it's a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback."

The company also recently launched a print magazine for younger viewers. "It's an actual, physical magazine your kids can hold in their hands — full of games, stories, activities — everything you need to share in the fun of your child's favorite Netflix characters," Netflix wrote. "We worked closely with a preschool childhood development expert to create a fun catalog of activities tailored specifically for this age group. We hope the magazine will provide new ways to share in the fun of your child's favorite Netflix show and characters."

