Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars Trailer Released by Netflix

Ubisoft’s Rabbids are invading Netflix once again with a new animated one-hour special, Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars. The special is set to drop on the streaming service on February 18th and seemingly comes after the events of the animated Rabbids Invasion series that is also available on Netflix. As the name and the special’s new trailer both indicate, the goofy Rabbids are somehow conscripted to head to Mars for some reason.

It is worth noting that the special’s release date and trailer might be new, but it’s been known for a couple of years now that Ubisoft and Netflix had been working together on it. When Rabbids Invasion — which is the first major animated series from Ubisoft Film and Television — first came to Netflix in 2019, the special was announced as in development at that time. You can check out the new trailer for Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars for yourself below:

“An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars, the logline from Netflix for Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars reads. “It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.”

The new one-hour special is not, however, the full-length Rabbids feature film that was previously announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Ubisoft. There’s been basically no news about that movie since it was first announced, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything given the past several years has meant serious delays on all things thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As noted above, Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars is set to debut on Netflix on February 18th. The Rabbids Invasion series is currently available on Netflix, though it appears to be just one season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix in general right here.

