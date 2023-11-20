New Christmas Comedy Soars to Number One on Netflix Top 10

The holiday season is upon us, and Netflix is getting in on the festivities with a brand new Christmas comedy. Best. Christmas. Ever! is the latest original holiday film from Netflix and it made its debut on the service this past weekend. The timing for its premiere was clearly just right, as subscribers all throughout the country have tuned in to the film over the last few days, helping to make it the number one film on Netflix's daily rotating streaming charts.

After its Thursday premiere, Best. Christmas. Ever! rose straight to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. passing recent hits like David Fincher's The Killer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to earn the number one spot. After taking over on Friday, the holiday film has held onto the top spot, where it still sits on Sunday's edition of the chart.

Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham as old college friends that happen to reunite over the Christmas season, with one determined to prove the other's life isn't as it seems.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!