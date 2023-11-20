New Christmas Comedy Soars to Number One on Netflix Top 10
Best. Christmas. Ever! quickly took over Netflix's movie charts.
The holiday season is upon us, and Netflix is getting in on the festivities with a brand new Christmas comedy. Best. Christmas. Ever! is the latest original holiday film from Netflix and it made its debut on the service this past weekend. The timing for its premiere was clearly just right, as subscribers all throughout the country have tuned in to the film over the last few days, helping to make it the number one film on Netflix's daily rotating streaming charts.
After its Thursday premiere, Best. Christmas. Ever! rose straight to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. passing recent hits like David Fincher's The Killer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to earn the number one spot. After taking over on Friday, the holiday film has held onto the top spot, where it still sits on Sunday's edition of the chart.
Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham as old college friends that happen to reunite over the Christmas season, with one determined to prove the other's life isn't as it seems.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Best. Christmas. Ever!
"After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true."
2. Lone Survivor
"In the mountains of Afghanistan, a Navy SEAL fights for survival after his team's top-secret mission is compromised. Based on a true story."
3. The Killer
"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal."
4. Harriet
"In this biopic, Harriet Tubman makes a harrowing escape from slavery and then risks her life to lead others to freedom via the Underground Railroad"
5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."
6. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
7. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."
8. A Nice Girl Like You
"A violinist sets out to prove she's not tightly wound between the sheets by tackling a list of everything she hasn't experienced in the world of sex."
9. Rustin
"Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington."
10. Downsizing
"Suburban couple Paul and Audrey decide to have themselves shrunk and relocate to a miniature city."