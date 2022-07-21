Infamous Hugh Jackman Bomb Climbing Netflix Movie Charts
A couple of Netflix original movies have been dominating the streamer's Top 10 Movies list in recent weeks. Girl in the Picture, The Sea Beast, and Persuasion have all spent some time in the list's number one spot, and that trend continues this week. However, a Warner Bros. film from a few year ago was recently added to Netflix's roster and has been slowly climbing the streamer's charts. The quick rise is likely due to the star power of one Hugh Jackman.
The film in question is Pan, the 2015 film that acts as a prequel to the classic Peter and Wendy tale. Jackman stars as the fictional mentor to Captain Hook. While Pan certainly has its fans, the film is remembered as an infamous box office bomb.
Pan failed to make its money back when it was released in theaters seven years ago, making just over $128 million at the box office. It was also panned by critics, no pun intended. Still, despite the initial reaction, Pan is performing well on Netflix.
You can take a look at Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Persuasion
"Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?"prevnext
2. The Sea Beast
"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot."prevnext
3. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
4. CHIPS
"An undercover FBI agent teams up with a former motocross champ to bring down a corrupt group of California Highway Patrol motorcycle cops."prevnext
5. 12 Strong
"Following 9/11, a dozen US soldiers mount up on horseback in Afghanistan to help a local warlord take on a mutual enemy. Inspired by true events."prevnext
6. Pan
"Adventure abounds when a rebellious orphan gets transported to the fantastical island of Neverland and discovers his true destiny."prevnext
7. Girl in the Picture
"In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming o be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare."prevnext
8. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."prevnext
9. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."prevnext
10. Barefoot
"Hoping to show his family that he's settling down, a janitor asks a patient at the psychiatric hospital where he works to pose as his girlfriend."prev