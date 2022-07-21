Infamous Hugh Jackman Bomb Climbing Netflix Movie Charts

A couple of Netflix original movies have been dominating the streamer's Top 10 Movies list in recent weeks. Girl in the Picture, The Sea Beast, and Persuasion have all spent some time in the list's number one spot, and that trend continues this week. However, a Warner Bros. film from a few year ago was recently added to Netflix's roster and has been slowly climbing the streamer's charts. The quick rise is likely due to the star power of one Hugh Jackman.

The film in question is Pan, the 2015 film that acts as a prequel to the classic Peter and Wendy tale. Jackman stars as the fictional mentor to Captain Hook. While Pan certainly has its fans, the film is remembered as an infamous box office bomb.

Pan failed to make its money back when it was released in theaters seven years ago, making just over $128 million at the box office. It was also panned by critics, no pun intended. Still, despite the initial reaction, Pan is performing well on Netflix.

You can take a look at Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!