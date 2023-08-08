Fast & Furious Takes Over Multiple Spots on the Netflix Top 10

At the start of August, Netflix became the streaming home for half of one of film's biggest franchises. The Fast and Furious movies have remained a major part of pop culture for more than 20 years, and five of the saga's 11 films were just added to Netflix's streaming lineup. Merging a wildly popular franchise and the biggest streaming service in the industry is yielding exactly the kind of promising results you'd expect.

The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five were all added to Netflix's lineup on August 1st. Just a week later, the franchise has multiple films appearing in the Netflix Top 10.

Monday's edition of the daily rotating list features both The Fast and the Furious and Fast Five. The former is the film that started it all for the Fast Saga, while the latter is the film widely considered to be the best of the series. It's not surprising that those are the two Fast films that have been covering the most ground on Netflix.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!