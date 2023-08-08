Fast & Furious Takes Over Multiple Spots on the Netflix Top 10
The Fast and the Furious and Fast Five have found instant popularity on Netflix.
At the start of August, Netflix became the streaming home for half of one of film's biggest franchises. The Fast and Furious movies have remained a major part of pop culture for more than 20 years, and five of the saga's 11 films were just added to Netflix's streaming lineup. Merging a wildly popular franchise and the biggest streaming service in the industry is yielding exactly the kind of promising results you'd expect.
The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five were all added to Netflix's lineup on August 1st. Just a week later, the franchise has multiple films appearing in the Netflix Top 10.
Monday's edition of the daily rotating list features both The Fast and the Furious and Fast Five. The former is the film that started it all for the Fast Saga, while the latter is the film widely considered to be the best of the series. It's not surprising that those are the two Fast films that have been covering the most ground on Netflix.
You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Fatale
"A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life."prevnext
2. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."prevnext
3. Non-Stop
"An air marshal receives a deadly threat during a flight: a passenger will be killed on board every 20 minutes until $150 million lands in a bank account."prevnext
4. Happiness for Beginners
"At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life – and love – when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip."prevnext
5. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
"Through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US."prevnext
6. Fast Five
"Dominic Toretto and the crew race to Brazil and attempt a $100 million heist for their freedom, with a drug lord and a federal agent in hot pursuit."prevnext
7. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."prevnext
8. Hidden Strike
"Two elite soldiers must escort civilians through a gauntlet of gunfire and explosions in this film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena."prevnext
9. The Fast and the Furious
"An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader's sister."prevnext
10. Bee Movie
"A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey sues humans when he learns that they've been stealing bees' nectar all along."prev