Hit Netflix Series Returns With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

One of Netflix's most beloved teen dramas has returned with great fanfare. Upon its debut on Friday, Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper held a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of this writing, that percentage has since dropped down to 97%, but the series remains Certified Fresh on the platform either way. As the site's Critics Consensus puts it: "Beautifully acted and scripted, Heartstopper's second season is fit to bursting with emotional truth."

"It's a beautiful thing and really one of the great surprises of the reactions to the show, and it's really a very nice surprise that anyone watches it," series star Kit Connor recently told TVInsider of the series' success. "It's been really lovely to see the reaction from some of the slightly older fans of the show because there's something really beautiful in that reaction — it's a real sense of joy and pride that young queer people are able to live that kind of life."

What Is Heartstopper Season 2 About?

In Heartstopper Season 2, Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The ensemble cast of Heartstopper includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman.

What Is Heartstopper Based On?

Heartstopper is inspired by the graphic novel series of the same name from Alice Oseman, who also created the Netflix series. Thus far, Heartstopper has spanned five volumes, and has been praised by fans for its positive LGBTQ+ representation.

"You know, what I always think to myself when I watch Heartstopper, is I wish I had this when I was growing up, because I didn't," Finney explained to Teen Vogue in a previous interview. "I didn't have anything to look up to, I didn't have anyone to look up to. And for a very long time, I felt helpless. And I felt unheard and invisible. And Heartstopper has just completely flipped that and I wish I had Heartstopper when I was growing up."

Will Heartstopper Get a Season 3?

In a recent interview, Locke teased that Heartstopper could continue far beyond Season 2, if there was enough story potential.

"Who knows—we might get four, five, six, seven seasons until Nick and Charlie have children," Locke suggested in a recent interview with W Magazine.

What do you think of Heartstopper's Rotten Tomatoes score? Have you checked out Season 2 yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Heartstopper is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.