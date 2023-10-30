Another Minions Movie Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

The Minions are taking over Netflix...again. It seems like every time a film from the popular Despicable Me franchise makes its way onto Netflix, subscribers flock to watch or rewatch the adventure. It doesn't matter if the film is one of the original Despicable Me titles or one of the standalone Minions movies, they all find a way to perform well when they hit Netflix. That trend stayed true this week.

Minions, the 2015 film that serves as a Gru-less prequel to the Despicable Me series, made its way back to Netflix recently and is already seeing some solid viewership. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Minions in the third overall spot, just behind star-studded new releases Pain Hustlers and No Hard Feelings.

An animated movie that was released eight years ago is one of the most popular films on Netflix right now, which speaks to the ongoing popularity of Despicable Me and the beloved Minions characters. Even recent movies like Old Dads and Knights of the Zodiac are trailing Minions in the daily updated rankings.

You can check out a full rundown ofMonday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!