BioShock Movie Director Gives Promising Update on Netflix Film: "I Think We Really Nailed It"

The upcoming BioShock movie is still very much in the works and is making strong progress, according to the director. BioShock is widely regarded as one of the most beloved video games of all-time. It has a creepy, unique setting that is incredibly captivating and hard to look away from. It's both beautiful and horrifying, but it also features a mind-boggling politically charged story about choice, free will, and much more. Even if you somehow manage to not engage with its themes, the game is just filled with so much iconic imagery from its underwater city to the hulking Big Daddies and Little Sisters. A film has been in the cards since shortly after the first game was released in 2007, but unfortunately, initial plans fell apart after the studio got cold feet over a ballooning budget and a hard R script.

Now, Netflix is trying to bring BioShock to life after a handful of successful video game adaptations. Director Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, Catching Fire) spoke to the Post Credit Podcast about the development of the BioShock movie and noted that, prior to the now-resolved WGA strike, that was the project that Lawrence was hopeful would be far enough along to start the research phase. Now, they have a draft of the script from writer Michael Green that they're pleased with.

"Before the strike, when we were working, that was the project I hoped was far enough along that we could have started the research phase," said Lawrence. "But I will say that we have a draft that I'm really, really happy with and truly love. Michael Green, who has been a friend of mine and wrote Blade Runner 2049 did it and I think it's really good and really exciting."

Lawrence also noted that they're currently only focused on adapting the first game, so don't expect any major elements from BioShock 2 or BioShock Infinite to crop up in this film. BioShock wasn't far enough along before the SAG-Aftra strike to have any discussions about who would play what role, especially as the team is focused on making sure they figure out the world and script before anything else. However, Lawrence believes they have "really nailed it" so far.

"No actor discussions or anything like that yet," Lawrence said. "We wanted to crack it. You know, what's great, you being a fan of it, is that BioShock has an amazing game and an incredible world with an extraordinary mythology. There's a detailed mythology, history, and backstory that is fantastic. The truth is, you have to create a character, right? So we wanted to spend the time to ensure we cracked it, worked in the mythology, and stayed true to the spirit of the game, much like adapting a book. I think we really nailed it."

We have no idea when BioShock will release. Lawrence has a lot of projects coming down the pipeline, but it sounds like one he's really passionate about and is making steady progress. Hopefully, it'll happen sooner rather than later.