Netflix Jokes About Facebook Data Breach and Users Aren’t Happy

This week, people all over the Internet got quite the shock when a New York Times investigation reported that Facebook had given companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix access to the personal data of its users. Netflix has finally responded to these claims, but in a way that somehow makes the situation even worse.

Late Tuesday night, the always-crafty Netflix Twitter account replied to tweet with the New York Times article. However, instead of simply denying the report, Netfilx decided to make a joke out of it.

“Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone’s private messages,” reads the tweet. “We’re not the type to slide into your DMs.”

This sort of privacy breach is certainly not something to make a joke out of, especially when it affects so many different people. As you can imagine, the responses to Netflix‘s joke were filled with frustration.

**UPDATE** Netflix released an additional statement via a spokesperson, “Over the years we have tried various ways to make Netflix more social. One example of this was a feature we launched in 2014 that enabled members to recommend TV shows and movies to their Facebook friends via Messenger or Netflix. It was never that popular so we shut the feature down in 2015. At no time did we access people’s private messages on Facebook, or ask for the ability to do so.”

