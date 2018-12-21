Netflix Jokes About Facebook Data Breach and Users Aren’t Happy

This week, people all over the Internet got quite the shock when a New York Times investigation reported that Facebook had given companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix access to the personal data of its users. Netflix has finally responded to these claims, but in a way that somehow makes the situation even worse.

Late Tuesday night, the always-crafty Netflix Twitter account replied to tweet with the New York Times article. However, instead of simply denying the report, Netfilx decided to make a joke out of it.

“Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone’s private messages,” reads the tweet. “We’re not the type to slide into your DMs.”

Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone’s private messages. We’re not the type to slide into your DMs. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2018

This sort of privacy breach is certainly not something to make a joke out of, especially when it affects so many different people. As you can imagine, the responses to Netflix‘s joke were filled with frustration.

**UPDATE** Netflix released an additional statement via a spokesperson, “Over the years we have tried various ways to make Netflix more social. One example of this was a feature we launched in 2014 that enabled members to recommend TV shows and movies to their Facebook friends via Messenger or Netflix. It was never that popular so we shut the feature down in 2015. At no time did we access people’s private messages on Facebook, or ask for the ability to do so.”

Prove it.

Produce your data access agreement with @facebook from the last five yeaes. — Joe McGinley (@jmcginley33) December 19, 2018

Jokes make it worse

the fact u add a joke here makes me not believe that. at all. — Gypsy Danger (@E_Sqrd_Affair) December 19, 2018

Sarcasm on Sarcasm

This is your response? You’ve totally convinced us all. ? — Daniel (@IAMDANIELBARR) December 19, 2018

Glad you are taking this seriously. — Michael Ruminer (@michaelruminer) December 19, 2018

“Not a laughing matter”

Some Netflix employees had the capability to do so and probably did without management knowing about it. And something this serious should not be some sly joke about sliding into people’s DMs. Our fundamental human right to privacy is not a laughing matter. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 19, 2018

No time for “jokey jokes”

maybe a jokey joke isn’t the best way to respond when your company is a part of a serious accusation. — donovan copeland (@cxcope) December 19, 2018

Speak up

Yo Dude, what exactly did you slide into and maybe a discussion of invasion of privacy is not the time to talk like a teenager? — Unsocial Medium (@StillUnsocial) December 19, 2018

