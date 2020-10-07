Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

The Sandman has returned to Netflix! Over the last few years, Adam Sandler has cemented himself as one of the streaming service's most popular stars, as his movies both new and old continue to make waves when they arrive. Murder Mystery, which co-starred Jennifer Aniston, is one of the most-watched Netflix originals in history. Now, Sandler and his Happy Madison production company have a brand new original making its debut on Netflix. After a couple of months of waiting, Hubie Halloween is finally available to stream.

This movie is Sandler's first Netflix original since Murder Mystery, and his first starring turn since Uncut Gems. Fans have been waiting to see what's next for Sandler, especially since he promised folks that he would follow Uncut Gems with the worst movie he's ever made if he didn't win the Oscar.

In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

A lot of those names are very familiar to fans of Sandler's career. James, Meadows, Buscemi, and Schneider have often appeared alongside Sandler in his films. It's also exciting for fans to see Sandler and Bowen working together again, having starred opposite one another and the beloved comedy Happy Gilmore.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Here's the official synopsis for Hubie Halloween:

"Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them."

Are you looking forward to checking out Hubie Halloween now that it's streaming on Netflix?