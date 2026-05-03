Netflix’s New Animated Fantasy Movie is an Instant Hit

A new animated fantasy has taken over Netflix, and it’s no surprise that it’s doing as well as it is. With its star-studded cast and adorable premise, it’s easily taken the #1 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list, and it would appear that it has plans on sticking around for a while, as it’s easily become the most watched movie in a ton of countries

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The movie is called Swapped, and it stars Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, and Tracy Morgan. The plot centers around a woodland critter and his natural nemesis, a bird from the same valley that he lives in. The pair swaps bodies in a magical accident and must set off on the adventure of a lifetime to figure out how to set things right. And while critics might not be the biggest fans of the movie, rating it only a 68%, general audiences are loving it, rating it a much higher 88%.

Swapped Won’t Change the World, But It’s Still a Good Story

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Riding on the coattails of the recently released Hoppers to a degree, Swapped isn’t breaking new ground—especially where animated films are concerned. But its message of acceptance and trust is always a welcome addition to the genre and feels appropriate now more than ever. It’s beautifully animated, but it sits a level below what viewers have come to expect thanks to Pixar being the main competition. “The same themes are better explored in films like Hoppers and yes, Freaky Friday, but the animation is imaginative and colorful, Temple and Jordan give vibrant, witty performances, and the messages of inclusion and empathy are always welcome,” says critic Nell Minow.

Audiences, however, are loving Swapped, praising the film for its unique animation, narrative, and the chemistry between Jordan and Temple. One viewer said, “I really enjoyed Swapped. The story was heartfelt and emotional, and it kept me connected all the way through. What stood out the most was the soundtrack—it added so much depth to every scene and really pulled on my emotions.” Overall, it seems that Swapped brings to the table the kind of story and relationship between the main characters that will always tug at people’s heartstrings and have a place on their streaming rosters, whether for their kids or their own enjoyment.

Do you have a favorite moment from Swapped? How do you feel it holds up against other titles like Hoppers? Let us know in the comments. And then head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.