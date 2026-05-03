Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (May 4th)

After an exciting weekend that included Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day, we’re back to looking at the week ahead but don’t worry, this isn’t a “Sunday scaries” situation. Instead, we’re entering our first full week of May on Monday and that means Netflix has a lot of great new additions for the upcoming week, many of them you won’t want to miss.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Live events reign supreme for the new week, with Funny AF with Kevin Hart on May 4th and May 5th. There’s also a new Netflix Original film, Remarkably Bright Creatures coming in the upcoming week as well. Looking to plan your Netflix streaming? Check out the full list below.
May 4th
Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2
Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (semi-final)
Lord of the Flies
May 5th
Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (finale)
May 6th
Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano
Love is Blind Poland
Worst Ex Ever: Season 2
May 7th
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
Legends
My Dearest Assassin
USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory
May 8th
My Royal Nemesis
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Thank You, Next: Season 3
May 10th
The Roast of Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!