Netflix’s Red Notice Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Red Notice is hitting Netflix next week and will see a star-studded team-up between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The press has officially seen the film with ComicBook.com giving the action/comedy a 3 out of 5 and calling it “the best kind of stay-home-and-watch-Netflix movie you could hope for.” However, many other critics were a lot harsher. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 42% critics score after 31 reviews. You can check out some of the reactions below…

“So much money, so much charm, so much movie, and yet it adds up to so very little,” Brian Tallerico (RogerEbert.com) shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Enjoy it for what it is, because it doesn’t aspire to be anything other than a reason to keep your Netflix subscription active a couple more hours,” Travis Hopson (Punk Drunk Critics) explained.

“Art heist movies should be glam and sexy … but this is dull and tedious,” James Mottram (South China Morning Post) wrote.

“The winks, the nudges, the stunts, and the surprises come in such a barrage that at some point the charm leaks out of Red Notice, leaving only exhaustion behind,” Alonso Duralde (The Wrap) revealed.

“A pleasantly lousy movie that some people, if they look at the screen and squint really hard, might mistake for something decent,” Mick LaSalle (San Francisco Chronicle) wrote.

However, there are a couple of positive reviews on the site. Sean O’Connell (CinemaBlend) added, “Red Notice ends up being far more fun and exciting than you might expect heading into it.” Danielle Solzman (Solzy at the Movies) also had a positive reaction, writing, [Red Notice} is a globe-trotting affair on par with Mission: Impossible, James Bond, and Indiana Jones.”

Red Notice was helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. The director recently spoke with Empire Magazine about working with the Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th.