Netflix's The School for Good and Evil Casts Cate Blanchett as Narrator

Paul Feig's The School for Good and Evil has officially enlisted its latest A-list actress. During the Women in Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles, Feig announced that Thor: Ragnarok and Ocean's Eight alum Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film as its narrator. Blanchett will join an ensemble cast that includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Michelle Yeoh. The fantasy film will be based on Soman Chainani's book series of the same name, and received its first trailer during Netflix's Geeked Week event earlier this month.

"And actually, we just got Cate Blanchett as now the narrator, so we're very excited about that," Feig revealed. "It hasn't actually been announced yet — it's out there."

In The School for Good and Evil, Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.

"I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life." Feig said previously. "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince."

"To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream," Soman Chainani added: "Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."

What do you think of Cate Blanchett joining The School for Good and Evil? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The School for Good and Evil is set to be released this September on Netflix.