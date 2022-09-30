The School for Good and Evil Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

✖

The calendar flips another day deeper into the week, and Netflix's Geeked Week continues to celebrate the streamer's upcoming genre hits. Monday was full of releases from the first sneak peek at Jenna Ortega's Wednesday to teasers for Locke & Key Season Three, the first trailer for The Sandman, and more. Now, the platform has unveiled a trailer for one of its biggest blockbusters yet: The School for Good and Evil.

Based on the YA novels of the same name, the Paul Feig picture features an extensive ensemble that includes Sophia Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Ben Kingsley, and others. See the magical trailer for yourself below.

welcome to THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL, where every great fairytale begins.



coming to Netflix this September #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/X3jrrp6XGE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

The film is based on the first of six books in The School for Good and Evil series by Soman Chainani, which sold over three million copies after having been translated into 30 languages around the world.

"I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life." Paul Feig said previously. "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince." Soman Chainani added: "To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic."

Netflix's full synopsis for the flick can be found below.

"Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one."

The School for Good and Evil has yet to set a release date.

The School for Good and Evil has yet to set a release date.