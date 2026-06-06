New Avengers: Doomsday Update Teases Major Changes for Key Marvel Characters

There will be a lot of superheroes appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie, and one of the actors has said there will be some big changes coming for some of them. The upcoming MCU event movie will see several different teams return for the movie, as well as at least one superhero that most fans thought was gone forever. The Thunderbolts (New Avengers), Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Wakandans, Thor, and Namor are all officially announced to appear in the new movie. However, what shocked most people was that Captain America was also coming back, despite finishing Avengers: Endgame as an older man.

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Lewis Pullman, who plays Sentry in Thunderbolts* and who will return in Avengers: Doomsday, spoke to Deadline about some of the “unexpected” things that will happen in the new MCU movie. “I know for a fact that there are a lot of beloved characters who resume their journeys in very unexpected ways, that it’s going to really, I think, keep people wanting to probably see it more than one time,” Pullman said.

Lewis Pullman Teases Marvel Character Changes In Avengers: Doomsday

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Lewis Pullman admitted that he hadn’t seen the movie yet, so he can’t really tell people what they can expect from the movie itself. However, as someone who is in the movie, he did say there are big things that will happen in the film to certain Marvel characters.

This is what helped Avengers: Endgame become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, since people wanted to go back and revisit moments from that movie. From the moments with Captain America wielding Mjolnir to the Iron Man sacrifice, there is a lot to love when rewatching that movie. Now, based on what Pullman said, there should be a lot for fans to want to revisit in Avengers: Doomsday as well. However, the question now is who Pullman is talking about and what will happen to them.

Of course, the two most obvious choices are Captain America and Thor. Cap wasn’t supposed to be back at all, as his story was completed in Avengers: Endgame along with Iron Man. However, the teasers make it look like this might be a time-displaced Captain America, which could drastically change things for him, Sam Wilson, and possibly even the Winter Soldier. The other option is Thor, whose time in the MCU is coming to an end soon as well.

Still, the biggest rumors are that the MCU is bringing back all the Fox X-Men stars, and they might kill them all off, or at least kill most of them when they arrive. This could mark the end of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and possibly even James Marsden’s Cyclops, who might finally get the big farewell he didn’t get in X-Men: The Last Stand. If this follows the comics, by the end, everyone will die and then be revived in Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars in very different depictions. That said, Pullman seems confident that changes are coming in Avengers: Doomsday for several characters that will have fans wanting to come back for more.

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