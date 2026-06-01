7 MCU Villains Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked by How Easy It Would Be

Homelander has often been called the Superman of The Boys universe, but only if Superman had no morals. He is the most powerful supe in the entire The Boys universe, even more so than his father, Soldier Boy. The only way to finally stop him is to find a way to depower him. Of course, that is the same as Superman, as the only real way to stop him is to use green Kryptonite to strip him of his powers. That said, take Homelander out of the world of The Boys, and he might not be as powerful, and there are several Marvel Cinematic Universe villains who could beat him without a problem.

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Here is a look at seven villains from the MCU who could beat Homelander if he ended up in that universe.

7) Ego the Living Planet

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Homelander is incredibly powerful, and he is a city-level threat easily in The Boys universe. He can fight an entire team of other superpowered beings and has proven almost impossible to take down. However, he is nowhere near as powerful as someone like Omni-Man in the Invincible universe, who has fought Celestial beings almost on an equal level. Ego the Living Planet is a Celestial being, and when he is in his planetary form, Homelander would be helpless against him. There is an outside chance that Homelander could get into the planet like the Guardians of the Galaxy did and find a way to destroy him from within, but Ego can threaten entire star systems. Homelander would be easy work for him.

6) Thanos

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Homelander could beat Thanos and likely kill him if they fought on a level playing field. However, if the two fought while Thanos wielded the Infinity Gauntlet, Homelander would have no chance. With the Infinity Stones, Thanos was able to beat down Thor, a literal God, and would also have a good chance of doing the same with Homelander. Thanos beat Hulk into submission in Avengers: Infinity War, and Hulk is on a higher power level than Homelander as well. Thanos has normally fought god-tier villains, and someone like Homelander doesn’t match up to that level. Thanos is also infinitely smarter than Homelander and would already have a way planned out to beat him before the battle even began.

5) Cassandra Nova

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Homelander is best when he is fighting other supes who are just basic heroes or villains. Super speed, super strength, and flight mean nothing to Homelander, who can destroy most supes without breaking a sweat. Cassandra Nova is very different. She is a mutant who has no equal, and in some ways, is a more powerful form of telepath than her brother, Professor X. She is powerful enough to literally break a person’s mind, and Homelander has enough mental health issues as it is. Cassandra could easily lock Homelander in a psychic illusion and tear him apart from the inside out. Plus, she can make herself intangible, so he can’t touch her as she destroys him.

4) Galactus

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A Homelander battle with Galactus might be more even than some fans might want to believe. Homelander is strong enough to cause some serious damage to Galactus in a brute-force attack. However, it isn’t enough to beat the World Devourer. Galactus is a cosmic entity older than the current universe, and while he has died more than once in Marvel Comics, it is never at the hands of one humanoid being killing him. Galactus could withstand most of Homelander’s attacks, even if taking some damage, and then deliver an attack back with the Power Cosmic, and Homelander would fall instantly. Honestly, there is a chance that Galactus might offer Homelander a chance to be a herald, but that would be deadly to the universe.

3) Dormammu

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There is no chance in the world that Homelander would stand any chance against Dormammu. Even if Dormammu is weaker when he leaves the Dark Dimension, he still dwarfs Homelander in power. Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU, and he didn’t have a chance against Dormammu. He had to trick the cosmic entity to stop him. Homelander’s only offensive firepower is his brute-force strength, and that can’t work against a being like Dormammu. Dormammu can warp reality, rewrite matter, and even just blink Homelander out of existence before The Boys villain ever touches him.

2) The Void

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There are a few heroes in the MCU who could beat Homelander if he ever moved from The Boys universe to that of Marvel. One of those heroes is Sentry, who is arguably the strongest and deadliest character that the MCU has ever introduced. Sentry is strong on his own, but when he lets his dark side take over and becomes the Void, he has the power to destroy an entire world. Sentry has the power of a million exploding suns by himself, and Void has no sense of morality at all. If Homelander attacked the Void, the MCU villain would vaporize him in an instant, and the fight would be over.

1) Scarlet Witch

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Nothing could beat the Scarlet Witch in the MCU other than her own mental health issues and depression at losing everything she loved. She finally brought a mountain down on herself rather than continue living with the pain that had changed her from an Avenger into the world’s most deadly villain. Her powers are magical, and with the dark magic from the Darkhold, she was too powerful for even Doctor Strange to stop. Wanda’s powers are chaos magic, and she can change the world as it exists with just the wave of her hand. Homelander already has a fragile ego, and Wanda would easily break him psychologically before destroying him with her magic. No matter how strong Homelander is in The Boys, he would have no chance against an angry Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

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