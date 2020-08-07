New Avengers: Endgame Behind-the-Scenes Photos Revealed

✖

It's been over a year since Avengers: Endgame dropped into theaters and we're still finding fresh looks at the making of the movie. The latest comes from the Disney+ Instagram account which revealed three photos from the set of the film as actors Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth all posing with the Avengers logo on the wall. What Marvel fans will notice in the photos is that Downey seems to just be wearing his own clothes while Ruffalo is clad in his motion capture pajamas and Hemsworth wears his now trademark Bro-Thor apparel. See the photos for yourself below.

Endgame has held the title of highest grossing film of all time for about a year now, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo say they've got an idea that would be the biggest MCU movie ever. The pair have long talked about adapting the Secret Wars crossover for years now, and though there's been no indication from Marvel that this will happen, or from the Russos that they'll return, the brothers think it could rock the world.

“You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together,” Joe Russo explained in a conversation with Bro-Bible. “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”

Anthony Russo took it a step further, adding: “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

Marvel Studios has yet to say what they're next major crossover event or even what the next Avengers feature film will be, or even when it will land. The Russos themselves have also forged a path for themselves in developing their own projects away from Marvel, but the possibility of returning to the MCU no doubt remains a possibility.

