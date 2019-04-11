‘Avengers: Endgame’: Russo Brothers Will Only Return to Marvel as Directors

After more than six years of consecutive work with Marvel Studios, the directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame will take a few years off from the comic book movie juggernaut. However, they will probably make a routine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as directors, once again.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com at CinemaCon, in an inteview with his directing partner and brother Anthony. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the decision to return to Marvel Studios will require the proper timing and story. “With the right material that makes sense,” Joe Russo added, “If we can find a story to tell, then I think. Purely on the directorial side.”

After Avengers: Endgame, the next movie the Russo Brothers will direct star Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in an adaptation called Cherry. It will be a solid change of pace by comparison to their work with Marvel.

“We all have a lot of fun together so like I said, it’s family,” Joe Russo said. “You just want to stay with the family. Cherry is based on a best seller about the opioid epidemic and it’s a heartbreaking examination of what’s going on in the country right now and, you know, something that we’re very passionate about. We’ve lost people close to us because of the epidemic and now we’re going to go tell a story about it and, you know, work with Tom. I think this is an incredible role for him and so we’re excited.”

For now, fans can continue to look forward to the Russo Brothers work on Avengers: Endgame. “All we’ll say is even more water cooler talk,” Joe Russo said of expected reactions to the upcoming film. “Probably bigger water cooler talk.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26.