Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Released by Warner Bros.

After years—or decades, really—of waiting, fans of Beetlejuice finally have their first look at the aptly-titled sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Surprising few, Michael Keaton's eponymous ghost is the star of the trailer, with Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega getting their own fair share of screen time as Lydia and Astrid Deetz, respectively. Keaton, Ryder, and Ortega are joined in the film by a returning Catherine O'Hara, in addition to newcomers Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux, amongst others. You can check out the teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice above before it hits theaters on September 6th.

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice about?

According to Keaton himself, the follow-up will dive into Beetlejuice's backstory a little further, adding a depth to the character that was seen in the cult classic.

"The great thing about playing Beetlejuice is, that clichéd thing, you never make the statement, 'Well, my character wouldn't do that.' He'd do anything, which was so tremendous to play," Keaton recently shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "However, in the second one, which I'm telling you is so good, Tim lays this idea on me. Admittedly, I kind of went, 'Oh, okay. I don't know, good luck with that.' So there is a kind of backstory, which is kind of a surprise for everyone."

Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice use practical effects?

Elsewhere, Keaton added that Burton's going back to his stop-motion basics with this film, saying he didn't want to reprise the role if new technology replaced the practical effects of yesteryear.

"The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology," Keaton shared with PEOPLE earlier this year. "It had to feel handmade. What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, 'Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'"

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6th.