New DC FanDome Trailer Confirms First Look at The Batman

DC FanDome is finally happening on Saturday, and the event's updated schedule was just released. It was announced that FanDome would actually be splitting into two events: one on Saturday, August 22nd, and a second on Saturday, September 12th. A trailer for the virtual DC bonanza was also released and confirmed that we'll be seeing the first look at Matt Reeves The Batman. In the trailer, Reeves teases, "There was no way that I could come here and not give you a look at the movie."

"Celebrate this EPIC GLOBAL EVENT for all things DC. Free for everyone for 24 hours only at DCFanDome.com on August 22! 🙌🏼 #DCFanDome ," @DCComics tweeted. You can check out the video in the post below:

Celebrate this EPIC GLOBAL EVENT for all things DC. Free for everyone for 24 hours only at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on August 22! 🙌🏼 #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/QkLj1bm4DP — DC (@DCComics) August 19, 2020

Over the weekend, The Wrap also teased new footage from The Batman. They wrote, "Matt Reeves 'The Batman,' a must-see as Reeves joins host Aisha Tyler to talk it up and treat fans to some new footage. Which makes sense, as they’ve got 7 weeks in the can with another 11 weeks of production to go (personally we’re hoping to see some of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon)."

Personally, WE are hoping to see Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Hall of Heroes will kick off with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. Other titles like The Suicide Squad and The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. Te schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Perhaps the biggest surprises from this new schedule are The Flash and Titans moving to the Hall of Heroes roster, while the standalone panels for shows like Doom Patrol, Legends of Tomorrow, Lucifer, Stargirl, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and Harley Quinn are all postponed to the September date. The heavily-speculated-about "secret movie" panel - which was initially scheduled at 5:45 pm at the Hall of Heroes - is also now seemingly off of the schedule entirely.

DC FanDome will occur on Saturday, August 22nd, beginning at 12 pm CT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.