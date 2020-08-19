DC FanDome Making Major Schedule Change, Postponing Some Panels For Second Event

DC FanDome is thinning its massive schedule which was originally offering more than 100 hours of programming during the 24-hour event kicking off on August 22. Now, Warner Bros. and DC Comics will host a second event on September 12, moving much of what was taking place outside of the Hall of Heroes section of the event to this new date. This weekend’s offerings will be the 8-hour Hall of Heroes program (repeated twice for a total of 24 hours) with a few new additions that include things like “The Flash” TV show. A full updated schedule will be released.

On September 12th, much of the content fans were super excited to see from the multiple islands within DC FanDome (such as WatchVerse, KidsVerse, and YouVerse) will now be housed on this date at DC FanDome: Explore The Multiverse. At that time, it will be available for you to watch throughout the 24-hour period with a ‘shape your own schedule’ tool. DC Kids FanDome will also launch on this date at its own kid-friendly companion site at DCKidsFanDome.com.

Now, the official DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes event still coming on August 22 will feature a scaled down version of the schedule as most of the promised Hall of Heroes content will be delivered, with addition from some of the other islands. It all begins at 1pm ET / 5pm PT, as fans will be virtually transported into the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes. This is described as an epic world designed personally by DC Comics legend Jim Lee, featuring special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics and more. The eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively 3x in the 24-hour period.

A trailer for DC FanDome released on Tuesday morning confirmed a look at The Batman when director Matt Reeves proclaimed, "There was no way I could come here and not bring a look at the movie."

Celebrate this EPIC GLOBAL EVENT for all things DC. Free for everyone for 24 hours only at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on August 22! 🙌🏼 #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/QkLj1bm4DP — DC (@DCComics) August 19, 2020

This means titles like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, The Flash, Shazam!, Aquaman, Black Adam, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are still going to be a part of DC FanDome on August 22. The Flash TV series and some other to be announced titles which were slotted for the WatchVerse will also be playing host to panels and announcements. The video above showcases a preview of what to expect form the event but was filmed and published prior to the changes and secondary FanDome event.

What are you most looking forward to from DC FanDome on Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.