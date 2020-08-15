The Batman Footage Reportedly Debuting at DC FanDome

✖

The Batman footage is reportedly debuting at DC FanDome next weekend. People had been wondering what would come out of the big extravaganza as it related to The Caped Crusader. Well, according to The Wrap, they can dream big as there will be some new footage coming out of Fandome. This comes days after The Suicide Squad was said to have new content dropping at next weekend’s event. So, the DC slate is going to be packed to the brim after this reveal. Wonder Woman 1984 will be represented well, as is the case with Black Adam and a host of other movies scheduled for release down the line. You have to credit DC as they have continued to feed the fans over the course of quarantine and it won’t stop anytime soon.

The Wrap reports on the upcoming panel, “ Matt Reeves “The Batman,” a must-see as Reeves joins host Aisha Tyler to talk it up and treat fans to some new footage. Which makes sense, as they’ve got 7 weeks in the can with another 11 weeks of production to go (personally we’re hoping to see some of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon).”

Fans are absolutely stoked for the flood of new information expected to come out of Fandome. The company is also excited to share all of the new developments with all of the fans out there.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, explained in a statement. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis helped break down the schedule for the event earlier this week. Check it out below:

1:00pm ET - Wonder Woman 1984 panel with Gadot, Pine, Wiig, Pascal, and Jenkins. Hall of Heroes.

1:00pm ET - The Flash TV series panel. WatchVerse.

1:30pm ET - Warner Bros. Montreal Game Announcement. Hall of Heroes.

1:45pm ET - Black Lightning panel with cast. WatchVerse.

2:45pm ET - The Flash panel with Miller and Muschietti. Hall of Heroes.

3:00pm ET - The Suicide Squad panel with cast and director. Hall of Heroes.

3:00pm ET - Legends of Tomorrow panel with cast. WatchVerse.

4:15pm ET - Doom Patrol panel with cast. WatchVerse.

5:00pm ET- Suprise DC Comics Panel. Hall of Heroes.

5:45pm ET - The Snyder Cut of Justice League panel with Zack Snyder. Hall of Heroes.

6:00pm ET - Black Adam panel with Dwayne Johnson + surprises. Hall of Heroes.

6:45pm ET - Title to be announced - new movie? Hall of Heroes.

7:00pm ET - Aquaman panel with James Wan, Patrick Wilson. Hall of Heroes.

7:15pm ET - Superman: Man of Tomorrow world premiere. WatchVerse.

7:30pm ET - Shazam! panel with Zachary Levi and more. Hall of Heroes.

8:00pm ET - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game panel. Hall of Heroes.

8:00pm ET - Lucifer panel with directors and producers. WatchVerse.

9:30pm ET - The Batman panel with Matt Reeves + surprises. Hall of Heroes.

9:45pm ET - Stargirl panel with cast + Geoff Johns. WatchVerse.

10:30pm ET- Batwoman panel with cast and EPs. WatchVerse.

11:15pm ET- Harley Quinn panel withh Cuoco, Bell, Funches, Oberrg, Tudyk, and more. WatchVerse.

12:30am ET - Batman: Three Jokers panel with Johns and Fabok. WatchVerse.

Are you hyped for DC Fandome? Which movie are you most excited about? Let us know down in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.