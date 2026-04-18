New Doctor Doom Report Confirms Appearance of Iconic Marvel Location (& It’s Perfect)

Doctor Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, and the villain will present his iconic home to the world for the first time. Doom already made his first appearance in the MCU when he popped up in the post-credits of Fantastic Four: First Steps in the scene where he was sitting with Franklin Richards. His appearance in Avengers: Doomsday will be much bigger, as he will be the main villain and probably the secondary threat, behind only the oncoming Incursions. This also means that fans will get to see Doctor Doom’s home, which in the comics is Castle Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it appears that Castle Doom itself was shot in Scotland, there is a new breaking rumor that the Alton Towers amusement theme park was used as a filming location for Avengers: Doomsday. This report indicates it will serve as a backdrop for Latveria’s Castle Doom. Many fans misunderstood the post. A backdrop is a visual placed behind the main set, usually digitally, to show the illusion of a landscape. This is not where the castle would be.

BREAKING 🚨:



Alton Towers has been confirmed as a filming location for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, with production taking place earlier this year.



Reports suggest the Towers will serve as the backdrop for Latveria’s “Castle Doom,” the lair of Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/6KaqQET5sW — Fun Amusement Ride Trivia (@FactsAboutParks) April 17, 2026

Kevin Feige Talks Bringing Doctor Doom Back for Avengers: Doomsday

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The idea of using Alton Towers as the landscape behind Doom’s Castle would be incredible in the movie. It has the exact vibes of Latveria, and it is a practical location and one that wouldn’t require building a massive set or creating it in CGI. Instead, while Doom’s Castle is almost assuredly shot somewhere else, having Alton Towers digitally added as the background, and possibly having some scenes there if anyone is approaching Doom’s Castle, is a perfect choice.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked to Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon about how they came to the idea of bringing in Doctor Doom, and also bringing back Robert Downey Jr. to play the character, after years of playing Iron Man. “It’s our universe. It’s a multiverse. We can do whatever the heck we want,” Feige said. “He played the most iconic hero. Let’s have him play the most iconic villain.”

Feige also spoke about showing Doctor Doom as he really is, which includes showing his “complexities” and “vulnerabilities” so he is a well-rounded character, and not just an overpowered villain. It was similar to what the MCU tried to do with Thanos, and they hope it works again with Doom. The new trailer shown as CinemaCon actually had Downey Jr. speaking as Doctor Doom for the first time, as he had a reported battle with Thor. It is not clear if Doctor Doom fought Thor where he was at with Love, or if Thor went to Latveria and fought Doom by his own home.

Either way, it seems that Doctor Doom is not just coming to the MCU, but his entire country and home of Latveria will also play a big role in the story, with both Castle Doom and the backdrop of Alton Towers. Seeing Doom in his homeland will be a massive improvement over the depictions of the character from past Fantastic Four movies, and it seems the MCU might be getting everything right about the iconic villain for Avengers: Doomsday.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!