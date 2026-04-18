New Avengers: Doomsday Update Seemingly Confirms Major Secret Wars Theory

Marvel Studios showed up at CinemaCon on April 17 and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made some interesting comments about what is coming next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first part is Avengers: Doomsday, which will arrive this December and have the New Avengers (formerly the Thunderbolts), Sam Wilson’s Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Wakandans having to figure out how to stop Doctor Doom, while the X-Men show up to stop the oncoming Incursion that would destroy their world. That is a lot, but one thing that Feige said tied into a long-running rumor about the next movie, Avengers: Secret Wars.

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Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming two-part Avengers event movies and his comments about the Incursions were notable. “People familiar with the comic stories see that they will relate. They relate in a very different way than Infinity War and Endgame,” Feige said. “I think people are expecting a similar connection, and while one certainly does lead into the other, it’s in a very different way. I will say that ‘Secret Wars’ is as ambitious a project as we’ve ever embarked on.”

Avengers: Doomsday Will Almost Surely Destroy the Multiverse

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It is almost assured that Avengers: Doomsday will lead to the Incursions that destroys the Multiverse. Feige’s words indicate that the storyline will play out close to the same way that the “Time Runs Out” storyline went in the comics. However, it should also be a little different in execution, similar to how Avengers: Infinity War was different from the comic book storyline as well. Instead of Earth-616 and the Ultimates world being on a collision course, it is the X-Men’s world and the MCU, which will likely see the end of the mutant’s Fox storylines and the transition to the new MCU versions.

“I think people know that the story of Doomsday is inspired by a very famous comic run in which universes are colliding, and Earths encounter one another, and different timelines encounter one another,” Feige also said. “That allows us to do is get different casts from different franchises.” As the Avengers: Doomsday trailer at CinemaCon showed, Mystique will be there (fighting Yelena Belova) and so will Channing Tatum’s Gambit (fighting Shang-Chi). There were also rumors that Cyclops and Sam Wilson’s Captain America might be fighting. Avengers vs. X-Men is the same version of a battle as the 616 vs. Ultimates conflict as the world ended.

This means, in this film, the MCU’s Earth-616, Earth-828 (Fantastic Four), and Earth-10005 (The X-Men) will all combine, and the main idea is that while everyone is fighting each other, and eventually fighting Doctor Doom, it is only Doom who has the plan to save at least one version of the world, and that is what will lead to Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige said it will be similar but different from Infinity War. That could lie into the fact that half the world doesn’t die while everyone else moves on. Similarly, the bad guy (Doom) wins, but he recreates the world in his own image, and Battleworld will be the stage in Secret Wars.

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