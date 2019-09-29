New El Camino Movie Trailer Features Return of Another Breaking Bad Character

New footage from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, premiered during the Saturday Night Live season opener, features the return of Breaking Bad star Larry Hankin as crooked junkyard owner Old Joe.

The TV spot sees Joe take a call from fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), on the run after escaping the white supremacist compound that was the site of a mass slaying committed by drug kingpin and meth-making genius Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a.k.a. the infamous Heisenberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This scene, also glimpsed in the full El Camino trailer released during the Emmy Awards, could be tied to the titular 1978 Chevrolet Jesse used to race away from Walt and the compound in Breaking Bad‘s series finale. A former associate of Walt and Jesse’s, Joe could return here to make the wanted Jesse’s stolen car — once belonged to career criminal Todd (Jesse Plemons) — disappear.

The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed at least 10 characters from Breaking Bad return in El Camino. The only other returning characters confirmed thus far beyond Jesse and Joe are Badger (Matt L. Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), the latter making an appearance in the film’s first trailer.

“I don’t know if I would completely agree with ‘do you need to see even Breaking Bad to understand this movie.’ It’s not gonna nearly mean as much to you if you haven’t seen Breaking Bad, or Better Call [Saul] — well, mainly Breaking Bad,” Breaking Bad creator and El Camino writer-director Vince Gilligan recently told THR when asked if audiences need to first see prequel/spinoff series Better Call Saul.

“But I think you can even, folks who have never seen Breaking Bad, can watch this movie,” Gilligan said. “And without giving anything away, what happens to [Paul’s] character in this movie, I think will engage an audience even that is not up to date on the prior shows. But having said all that, yeah, by all means, see Breaking Bad first. Better Call Saul… not as much.”

Paul earlier told the New York Times fans will be “really happy with what they see” when asked if he might be joined by Breaking Bad co-stars Cranston, Jonathan Banks, Krysten Ritter or Bob Odenkirk.

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie releases on Netflix October 11.