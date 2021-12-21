New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Poster Released

Just a week after the release of the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Warner Bros. has released a poster for the upcoming third chapter in the Fantastic Beasts series. The new poster features a look at the beloved Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with the sun rising in the background while a flaming phoenix — presumably Dumbledore’s phoenix, Fawkes — flies towards it. The poster teases Dumbledore’s role in the film as well as possible ties to the original Harry Potter franchise, as Fawkes had a significant role in those films.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will see Jude Law reprise his role as Dumbledore and will see Mads Mikkelsen take over the role of Gellert Grindelwald, a role that had previously been played by Johnny Depp. Mikkelsen was hired to play the role after Warner Bros. parted ways with Depp in November 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully,” Mikkelsen said when asked how his performance would compare with Depp’s. “So, everybody’s expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together, whether it’s a certain look, whether it’s a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid.”

In addition to Law and Mikkelsen, the film will star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

Set in the 1930s, the story leads up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II and will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany, and China in addition to previously established locations including Brazil, the United States and United Kingdom. With Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) power rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) entrusts Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends on a mission that will lead to a clash with Grindelwald’s army and will lead Dumbledore to ponder how long he will stay on the sidelines in the approaching war.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will open in theaters on April 8, 2022.