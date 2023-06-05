New Indiana Jones Funko Pops Include Dial of Destiny and Raiders Movie Poster

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a huge wave of classic Indiana Jones Funko Pops this past April, the time has come for the first wave of new figures based on the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Not surprisingly, it's a simple wave with new Funko Pops of old man Indy, Dr. Jurgen Voller, Helena Shaw, and Teddy Kumar. They've also added a movie poster Funko Pop based on Raiders of the Lost Ark, which hit theaters way back in June of 1981.

Kathleen Kennedy Says Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's Final Appearance

"It's Harrison's last entry. That's how we look at the Indy franchise," Lucasfilm president and Dial of Destiny producer Kathleen Kennedy recently told the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it."

"There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven [Spielberg] agrees, we just wouldn't do that." Kennedy added.

Ford was recently asked about the rumored Indiana Jones spinoff series that would be set before Raiders of the Lost Ark and he revealed to Total Film that he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition." 15 years after riding off into the sunset a second time in 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford is hanging up the whip and fedora for good in Dial of Destiny.

"I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in," Ford told the magazine. "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

The film is being helmed by James Mangold with Harrison Ford returning. Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.