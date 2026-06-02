New Look at Superman in Man of Tomorrow Reveals Surprising Stunt for DC Sequel

In 2027, the Man of Steel is soaring his way back into theaters, with production and filming having already begun to see the movie that will see Clark Kent and Lex Luthor teaming up. Slated to join forces to take on the villainous extraterrestrial known as Braniac, 2027’s Man of Tomorrow is seeing some big secrets revealed. Thanks to recent filming on site in Atlanta, Georgia, keen-eyed fans have been able to spot the major threats that Superman will be facing in his next big adventure after his Supergirl role. With Krypton’s super intelligence on his way to Earth, Clark might have other problems to work out.

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Not only have recent images been captured of David Corenswet’s return to the caped costume of Superman, but it seems as though new stunt work on set is hinting at a group beating down someone in Metropolis. While it isn’t Corenswet himself receiving the pummeling, whoever it might be pushes back the attackers in such a fashion that they are blown away in a spectacular fashion. You can check out the Man of Steel in his costume below, along with the stunt that sees numerous cast members being tossed aside by someone or something.

David Corenswet as Superman on the set of Man of Tomorrow!



(via @JustJared | https://t.co/S6L3XJayxw) pic.twitter.com/x0ArFTplG5 — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 2, 2026

More stunt rehearsals for Man of Tomorrow!



(via Gheorghi Vacarciuc on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/MBkKVkpWsY — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 2, 2026

Man of Tomorrow’s Mysterious Tale

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So what do we have to look forward to in Man of Tomorrow? As mentioned earlier, Clark and Lex are teaming up this time around to take on Braniac, a longtime DC villain who never appeared in any live-action DC film. In promotion for the highly anticipated sequel, Lex has been confirmed to finally be sporting his purple and green battle armor, which has long been a major aspect of the villain that has never hit the silver screen. Considering how powerful that Braniac has been in his comic book history, Lex getting an upgrade seems like the logical move.

Of course, fans won’t need to wait until next year to see the Man of Steel in action, as Corenswet has been confirmed to return to the role in the upcoming Supergirl film. While we still don’t know the full extent of Clark’s screen time in Kara Zor-El’s story, actress Milly Alcock has already been confirmed to have a role in Man of Tomorrow. For those who don’t know, Supergirl has had a long history with Braniac as well in the comics, routinely fighting against the powerful mastermind thanks to her Kryptonian ties.

Past Man of Tomorrow, DC fans aren’t sure what the future will hold for Superman following 2027. James Gunn has plenty of other projects in his first cinematic phase, “Gods And Monsters,” though none are specifically focused on the Man of Steel. Following Supergirl’s release this summer, Batman villain Clayface will receive his own horror film, making for quite the departure from the bright and colorful Superman film that kicked everything off in 2025.

What do you think of this fresh look at Man of Tomorrow? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!