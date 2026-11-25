A new poster for Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming Superman follow-up from DC Studios, has been revealed by Brazilian comic artist George Quadros ahead of CCXP São Paulo. When news of the Superman , James Gunn pulled out the stops at DC and had art drawn exclusively for the announcement. DC previously debuted images from Jim Lee, Jorge Jiménez, and Mitch Gerads that showed off Superman and Lex Luthor in his power armor as a way to confirm what the sequel would be about. Now, we have a first tease of them throwing down.

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Quadros took to Instagram to show off the exclusive art that he was commissioned to create for CCXP São Paulo, which is set to take place from December 3 to December 6. The art features a full-blown battle between Superman and Lex Luthor, naturally in his armor, and shows Clark tackling his opponent amid the streets of Metropolis (The Daily Planet can be seen behind them!). Though far from a confirmed image in the movie itself, it teases the confrontation that fans have been expecting ever since Man of Tomorrow was confirmed to the world.

Man of Tomorrow Art Teases Luthor’s Upgrade

Ever since the big changes to DC Studios were confirmed to the world, and the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs shocked fans, it’s been something of a question about what would happen with the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. In the immediate aftermath, rumors quickly spread about characters being cut and changes being demanded so that Gunn’s sequel couldn’t tease storylines or characters that the new regime at DC didn’t want to happen. To his credit, one of the few times Gunn has broken his silence after the changes was to refute all of that. Now, it seems like marketing for the film may actually kick off on the schedule fans expected.

With a July 2027 release date set for the new movie, it stands to reason that CCXP could be the place where Man of Tomorrow debuts a first look to the public. both Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part II footage, but to date nothing from either has been officially released. Over the years, CCXP has grown into a major stop for blockbuster franchises and has previously become the place where footage is revealed to the world. It hasn’t been confirmed if Man of Tomorrow will do that, but the fact that a poster was made exclusively for the event that highlights the new DC sequel seems like a positive sign.

Even if CCXP becomes the place where Man of Tomorrow‘s first footage is revealed to the public, it won’t clear the air about the franchise’s future. As was previously reported, Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel exec, will take over DC Studios starting on December 1. Thus far the producer has not said a word about his intentions at DC, nor even given any kind of indication about what his plans will be moving forward. Fans of Gunn’s work in the DCU have been bracing for the worst, but things remain up in the air. Take it this way, that there’s any kind of marketing for Man of Tomorrow happening right now at all is a good a sign.