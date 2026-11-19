While there has been a lot of shakeup and uncertainty when it comes to the future of the DCU with the announcement last week of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s departure from DC Studios there is one thing that has remained unchanged and it’s that Man of Tomorrow is one of 2027’s most anticipated movies. Even with what comes after still a bit of a question mark, fans are eager to see the follow up to last year’s Superman. Now, it seems that those in attendance at a Warner Bros./Skydance presentation today got a look at footage from the film — including an exciting new suit for Superman.

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According to various reports on social media, during a presentation today, clips from Man of Tomorrow were screened for those in attendance. The exclusive footage reportedly featured David Corenswet’s superman in new super suits, including a white suit that some are saying is inspired by comics, specifically All-Star Superman. The footage also has people speculating that a proper trailer or teaser for the film, which comes out next July, will be released soon.

Man of Tomorrow’s Rumored White Suit Could Be a Nod to All-Star Superman

When it began circulating that the footage shown at the WB/Skydance event featured a white super suit for Superman, many immediately started making a connection to the iconic comic book story, All-Star Superman from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely and for good reason. Yes, All-Star Superman is widely considered to be one of the best Superman stories ever told, but it is also a comic that has been connected to Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel from the start. Before 2025’s Superman was, well, simply Superman, the film was called Superman: Legacy and in that iteration, Gunn explained that it wasn’t an origin story but one that focused on an established hero trying to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing — a story that All-Star Superman tells better than any other.

And, ultimately, the story we got in the 2025 film did balance the heritage and the upbringing and deliver the sort of Superman story Gunn promised he would. But it also wasn’t a direct adaptation of All-Star Superman. Instead, that book was just one of several that Gunn drew from to shape his story. Given that we already know that All-Star Superman is, in a sense, a part of the DCU DNA, a new, white suit could be another way to bring the comics into the story without being a direct adaptation. If it is a nod to the comics, there could also be a purpose for said white suit. In the comics, the white suit is designed specifically to convert other light frequencies to the energy of a yellow sun, letting the hero take on a particularly difficult foe.

Of course, there could also be another reason for a white super suit: a nod to Superman’s Kryptonian heritage as white has already been established as the color Kryptonians dominantly wear.

All we know is we want to see that suit for ourselves. Are you hopeful we get a teaser or a trailer soon? Sound off in the comments or on the forum!