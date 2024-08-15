New Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell Movie Confirms 2025 Release Date

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s new movie project is confirming its release date. Sony has now set a release date for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey of May 9, 2025 – which will be Mother’s Day weekend, not to mention a week after Marvel’s Thunderbolts* hits theaters.

It’s noted in the trade reports that Sony is now touting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey as a “female-focused project” and has set this release date right on the heels of Blake Lively’s new film It Ends With Us leaping above box office projections of $25-$30 million to open at $50 million worldwide while crossing the $100 million mark within its first week of release. The studio clearly sees an investment in female-led, star-driven properties that will appeal to female moviegoers – a trend Robbie ushered in with the Billion-dollar success (and worldwide phenomenon) of her Barbie movie.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey centers around two strangers (Robbie and Farrell) who find that their lives cross in strange ways. The film also co-stars Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo) and Hamish Linklater (Batman: Caped Crusader). Kogonada will direct the film. Producers include Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin of Imperative Entertainment – with Seith Reiss (who is also writing the script) and Youree Henley.

Margot Robbie has entered an entirely new era as both an expecting mother and a film mogul. After Barbie was a hit, Robbie’s production company LuckyChap signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., opening a new lane for her to develop and release her own projects. That list already includes a Monopoly movie with Lionsgate; Robbie teaming with Olivia Wilde for an adaptation of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne character, and a Sims movie with Marvel’s Loki director Kate Herron.

In addition to all that, the plans for Robbie to star in a female-led spinoff of Pirates of the Caribbean are seemingly still alive – even though Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the main series.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Margot Robbie told Vanity Fair back in 2022.

Now, in 2024, super-producer Jerry Bruckhemier and Disney are looking at Robie differently after Barbie, and wants to add her to the Pirates Universe:

“We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too,” Bruckheimer said to EW earlier this year.

Colin Farrell will next appear in DC’s The Batman spinoff series The Penguin, which will air on HBO and stream on Max in September.