Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Signs First Look Deal With Warner Bros. After Barbie Success

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap will be sticking with Warner Bros., at least for a while. According to Deadline, studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have inked a multiyear first look feature film deal with LuckyChap's Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara following the massive box office and critical success of Barbie, which grossed $1.45 billion at the global box office and is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

"Margot, Tom, and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment," De Luca and Abdy said in a statement. "As we build our theatrical film slate, Warner Bros. Discover continues to invest and commit to working with the greatest partners in front of and behind the camera and LuckyChap is certainly among the very best. We are excited to have Margot, Tom, and Josey join our extended family, making movies of all sizes and genres for moviegoers the world over."

"We founded LuckyChap to fight for projects and filmmakers we believe in," LuckyChap said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be cementing our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. Discover. David, Mike, and Pam share our commitment to storytelling and the theatrical experience. We can't wait for what's to come."

Barbie Received Eight Oscar Nominations — But Best Director Wasn't Among Them

When it comes to critical accolades, Barbie received eight overall Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. However, there were two awards that the movie did not get nominations for — Best Director for Greta Gerwig and Best Actress for Robbie. For Robbie, she agreed with fans that Gerwig should have received a nomination, felt blessed for how well-nominated Barbie was overall.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Robbie said previously. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

She continued, "We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, and just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that, and some way, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

Will Barbie Get a Sequel?

With Barbie's massive success, it's no surprise people are wondering if the film will be getting a sequel. Gerwig previously played coy when asked about a Ken-centric follow-up, and Gosling jokingly shared some ideas about what a Ken sequel could be about. During an interview with Variety, Robbie addressed the potential sequel or Ken spinoff.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie explained.

"Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works," she continued. "She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So, I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

