The Sims Movie in the Works From Margot Robbie, Loki Director

Margot Robbie is going from Barbieland to another playable world. On Wednesday night, a report from The Insneider confirmed that Robbie's LuckyChap banner is producing a live-action movie based on the hit video game franchise The Sims. Kate Herron, who directed the first season of Marvel Studios' Loki, will direct and co-write the film adaptation of The Sims. The script will be co-written by Briony Redman, who recently worked with Herron on an upcoming episode of Doctor Who.

Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr will produce, as well as Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. The Sims publisher Electronic Arts will also be involved in the movie adaptation. The film does not currently have a studio attached.

What Is The Sims?

The Sims spun out of Will Wright's 1989 game SimCity. Beginning in 2000, The Sims franchise offers a players the opportunity to create virtual avatars, titled "Sims," and explore the various specifics of their lives. In the decades since, The Sims has spun off into an array of games, available on computers, consoles, and mobile devices.

A live-action movie based on The Sims has been in the works in some capacity since 2007, with the rights initially being held at 20th Century Fox. Brian Lynch would have written that film adaptation, with John Davis producing. Fox's version of The Sims was then cancelled in 2019 following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

At the time of this writing, a Barbie sequel still has yet to be greenlit. Previous reports have indicated that Robbie, director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, and Ken actor Ryan Gosling are not contractually obligated to return, with last year's Hollywood strikes delaying those talks.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie explained in a recent interview. "Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

