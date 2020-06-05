Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 5)

The weekend has finally arrived, on the heels of a week that feels like it has lasted an eternity. There's been a lot of heavy, heavy stuff going on in the world lately, and the weekend isn't going to provide any reprieve from that. However, there's nothing wrong with stepping away for just a couple of hours and resetting. If you need to sit down with a movie or new TV show on Saturday night in order to unwind from everything, that's okay. The good news is, all of the major streaming services out there have plenty of new additions to choose from.

One of the biggest new arrivals of the entire weekend is the beloved thriller series Hannibal, which ran on NBC for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. The series has been streaming on Prime Video for quite a while, but the audience of Netflix is just so much bigger, and many of them have been looking forward to finally watching Hannibal for the first time.

Disney+ has new episodes of its original shows this weekend, as well as the first season of Schoolhouse Rock and the arrival of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. HBO Max is making the streaming debut of Ad Astra, and releasing the new standup special from Yvonne Orji.

If you want to educate yourself on the history of civil rights during this historic moment we're experiencing as a country, a couple of studios have made that easy for you. Just Mercy, the story of lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson starring Michael B. Jordan, was made free to rent for the entire month of June by Warner Bros. On Friday morning, Paramount announced that Ava DuVernay's Selma, which stars David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King, will also be a free rental for the month. You can check both of those films out on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, or any other VOD service.

Take a look below at all of this weekend's new streaming arrivals.