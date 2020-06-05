Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 5)
The weekend has finally arrived, on the heels of a week that feels like it has lasted an eternity. There's been a lot of heavy, heavy stuff going on in the world lately, and the weekend isn't going to provide any reprieve from that. However, there's nothing wrong with stepping away for just a couple of hours and resetting. If you need to sit down with a movie or new TV show on Saturday night in order to unwind from everything, that's okay. The good news is, all of the major streaming services out there have plenty of new additions to choose from.
One of the biggest new arrivals of the entire weekend is the beloved thriller series Hannibal, which ran on NBC for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. The series has been streaming on Prime Video for quite a while, but the audience of Netflix is just so much bigger, and many of them have been looking forward to finally watching Hannibal for the first time.
Disney+ has new episodes of its original shows this weekend, as well as the first season of Schoolhouse Rock and the arrival of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. HBO Max is making the streaming debut of Ad Astra, and releasing the new standup special from Yvonne Orji.
If you want to educate yourself on the history of civil rights during this historic moment we're experiencing as a country, a couple of studios have made that easy for you. Just Mercy, the story of lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson starring Michael B. Jordan, was made free to rent for the entire month of June by Warner Bros. On Friday morning, Paramount announced that Ava DuVernay's Selma, which stars David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King, will also be a free rental for the month. You can check both of those films out on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, or any other VOD service.
Take a look below at all of this weekend's new streaming arrivals.
Netflix
JUNE 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai -- NETFLIX FILM
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime -- NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JUNE 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
JUNE 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney+
JUNE 5
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
Secrets of Wild India (S1)
The Greeks (s1)
Weird but True! (S1-2)
Wild Hawaii (S1)
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Be Our Chef - Season Finale "The Spectacular"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Visualization"
Disney Family Sundays - "101 Dalmations: Onesie"
One Day at Disney - "George Montano: Plasterer"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"
Disney Insider - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"
Hulu
JUNE 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley (2020)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
JUNE 6
The Appearance (2018)
JUNE 7
Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)
Amazon Prime Video
JUNE 5
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava - Amazon Original special
JUNE 7
Equilibrium
HBO Max, Showtime & Starz
JUNE 5
Betty - Season Finale (HBO)
Frankie (Starz)
JUNE 6
Ad Astra (HBO)
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
Official Secrets - Premiere (Showtime)
JUNE 7
I May Destroy You - Series Premiere (HBO)
I Know This Much Is True - New Episode (HBO)
Insecure - New Episode (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - New Episode (HBO)
Billions - New Episode (Showtime)
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - New Episode (Showtime)
Hightown - New Episode (Starz)
