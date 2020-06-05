Hannibal: Your Next TV Obsession Is Now on Netflix

✖

Your next streaming TV obsession has arrived. Surprisingly enough, this isn't referencing some brand new series that just arrived online, but rather a seven-year-old crime thriller that was cancelled entirely too soon. We're talking about Hannibal here, Bryan Fuller's NBC series that followed the early years of the relationship between disturbed cannibal Hannibal Lector and FBI profiler Will Graham. The series aired for three seasons on NBC, before it was axed by the network, causing an uproar amongst fans.

In the years since Hannibal's cancellation, the show has only grown more popular. As fans have started to stream the series in the recent years of peak TV, they have begun to realize just how advanced Hannibal really was for its time. The show has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video for the past couple of years, allowing plenty of new fans to jump in and check it out. However, now that it's on Netflix, that audience will grow exponentially.

It won't be surprising to see Hannibal receive the same sort of reaction on Netflix as Community, the beloved cult comedy series that was added to the streamer's lineup a couple of months ago. Similar to Hannibal, Community arrived too early to be appreciated as much as it should have been, but TV audiences on Netflix gave it a brand new life, making it one of the most-watched shows on the service for a time.

Hannibal starred Mads Mikkelsen as the titular killer and Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham. The two characters had a complicated relationship over the course of three seasons, as Hannibal was Will's psychiatrist, and Will struggled with his ability to empathize with serial killers.

The series was way ahead of its time when it premiered in 2013, proving to be much darker and more twisted than most other shows on network TV at the time. Between it's terrifying themes and designer violence, there were plenty of folks put off by Hannibal. However, time has been nothing but kind fo the short-lived series, showing just how smart and sophisticated it always was.

The series also starred Caroline Dhavernas, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, Gillian Anderson, and Hettienne Park.

Are you looking forward to streaming Hannibal on Netflix? The first season is available now!

