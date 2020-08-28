Maisie Williams Response To New Mutants 'Worst X-Men Movie Ever' Review Goes Viral

✖

The New Mutants is now in theaters, but its Rotten Tomatoes score is an abysmal 29%, with Comicbook.com reviewer Charlie Ridgely stating, "Whether it's because The New Mutants didn't really have a normal post-production process, or because the movie was just subpar to begin with, nothing about the enticing idea is fleshed out in the final product." That assessment was much kinder than what critic Scott Mendelson said, which is that New Mutants is (in no uncertain terms), "It's the worst X-Men movie ever." Well, New Mutants and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams clapped back at that - and it quickly went viral!

Sounds like a must see! 🧚🏼‍♀️ Get your tickets now ✨ https://t.co/4fqry3JAse — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 28, 2020

Maisie Williams didn't just bring the fire in her response to Forbes' review of New Mutants - she tapped into an entire mood amongst comic book and sci-fi movie fans, in particular. One look through the comment thread of Williams' post shows a multitude of 'F-critics!' responses, as well as new pledges from fans to go out in see New Mutants.

In the end, Maisie Williams may have hit the psychological nail on the head: after so many delays and debates about its release, New Mutants has become a phenomenon of comic book films. And the more "controversy" the movie generates on social media, the more attention it ultimately attracts. Whether that attention translates into some kind of revenue returns (whether in theaters or with home release/streaming), remains to be seen.

The new extended synopsis for New Mutants (via 20th Century Studios) is below. You can read our full New Mutants Review HERE:

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

The New Mutants is now in theaters.

