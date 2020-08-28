New Mutants Co-Creator Slams Movie For Changing Characters And Spelling His Name Wrong

✖

The New Mutants hit theaters this weekend after years of delays and uncertainty. The film did not go back and reshoot anything in the time since it completed production in 2017 and, apparently, it did not take the time to look over the names credited in the film. For example, co-creator of Marvel's New Mutants characters Bob McLeod found his name was spelt "Bob Macleod" when he the film was released. While the Marvel Comics artist was once excited to see the New Mutants characters in the movies and he did enjoy the cast in the roles he had a hand in creating, McLeod shared his thoughts of The New Mutants in a Facebook post and he was not happy with it.

"I was very excited when I heard they were making a New Mutants movie," McLeod said. "I thought making it into a horror movie was perhaps an interesting idea, but not at all how the characters should be introduced to the public at large. But, hey, my characters in a movie! I never would have thought that would actually happen."

However, after hearing from people who saw the movie, McLeod's excitement and enthusiasm quickly deflated.

"But then, I was disappointed when they didn't give Dani braids, although I like Blu Hunt," he explained. "I was disappointed when Rahne wasn't a redhead with spiky hair, although I adore Maisie Williams. I was disappointed that Sam isn't tall and gawky, although I do like Charlie Heaton. But mainly I was very disappointed that Roberto isn't short and dark-skinned. Yet another example of Hollywood white-washing. There's just no excuse. So basically, Josh Boone erased everything I contributed to the way the characters look. And now, the movie has come out at last, and apparently they've credited someone named Bob Macleod as co-creator. They couldn't even be bothered to check the spelling of my name sometime in the last three years. And that can't be fixed. That will be on the movie forever. I think I'm done with this movie."

The New Mutants is now playing in theaters.

