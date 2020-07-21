New Mutants Fans Debate If Film Should Be Released On Disney+
Marvel fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to New Mutants. The X-Men spinoff has suffered more delays and production issues that it now seems cursed. New Mutants was originally supposed to be released in April of 2018, and after several delays (not to mention the 2020 coronavirus pandemic) the film is now set for August 28th. And yet, that date is also now looking uncertain as spikes in COVID-19 infections around the US may keep movie theaters closed through summer.
At this point, Marvel fans really just want full closure on the 20th Century Fox era of X-Men movies, and New Mutants deserves to finally see the light of day. A social media trend has now begun to make noise, as Marvel fans seem to agree that it's now time for Disney to release New Mutants on Disney+.
Do you agree with what fans are saying? Take a look below and decide for yourself!
Fake Trailer, Real Love
The New Mutants trailer is definitely not fake. pic.twitter.com/3kEWn5xGkm— Ricardo C (@NamorIsRight) July 21, 2020
The culprit for this New Mutants rally cry seems to be this fake trailer announcing the film's Disney+ release. But let's be clear: IT'S A FAKE TRAILER. The love the trailer inspired in fans, however, is totally real.prevnext
Comic-Con Announcement?
I’m hearing it’s fake, we’ll know Thursday— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 21, 2020
Industry pundits are already pointing to the Comic-Con @ Home event for a big surprise announcement of New Mutants' release on streaming. The film will be at the convention (see video above), so who knows what could happen?prevnext
Seems More Hulu
I don't think they will release it on Disney+ because that streaming is for children and The New Mutants is a horror movie. If the movie come out in VOD than it's most likely will come out on iTunes or Hulu.— David33 (@s_david33) July 21, 2020
As a lot of fans (and ComicBook Nation Podcast) have long pointed out: the horror themes of New Mutants make it a perfect major attraction for Disney's Hulu streaming service.prevnext
Put It In Our VEINS!!!!!
New Mutants? Straight to Disney+? INJECT IT STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS!— Larry The Lobster (@KyBr77) July 21, 2020
Some fans want New Mutants real real bad.prevnext
Remember Solo
Remember when Disney reps were telling scoopers this was fake too?
See y'all on September 4th when New Mutants drops on Disney Plus. pic.twitter.com/NwcPEKFx3E— Mason Harris (@WeaponizedFunk) July 21, 2020
A lot of fans look to the example of Solo for why they have faith New Mutants is coming to Disney+!prevnext
Celebrate Good Times!
disney releasing new mutants for me, @fiImlesbian, and @13dger pic.twitter.com/5goIhG6Zzv— anthony (@ajkendric) July 21, 2020
Some fans are clearly already celebrating the idea of New Mutants hitting Disney+. And given the abysmal year of content we've had, why shouldn't they?prevnext
Just TELL US!!!
The never ending drama of #NewMutants . Disney & Fox just need to give fans a CLEAR answer when and how we will see it ... 3 years later people are still demanding to see it. @Disney @20thcentury— MovieJunkie401 🍿 (@MovieJunkie401) July 21, 2020
In the end, people just want a solid answer from Disney. Keep your eyes peeled during Comic-Con @ Home.prevnext
A Fate Worse Than Death
Disney's going to just write off the New Mutants movie and chop it up to make flashbacks and dream sequences for The Avengers 7— 1312 Overture (@ope_sayer) July 21, 2020
If you're an X-Men movies fan, this is about as "worst case" as the "worst-case scenario" gets!
New Mutants will either hit theaters on August 28th or hit streaming or VOD. We'll soon see.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.