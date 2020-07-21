New Mutants Fans Debate If Film Should Be Released On Disney+

Marvel fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to New Mutants. The X-Men spinoff has suffered more delays and production issues that it now seems cursed. New Mutants was originally supposed to be released in April of 2018, and after several delays (not to mention the 2020 coronavirus pandemic) the film is now set for August 28th. And yet, that date is also now looking uncertain as spikes in COVID-19 infections around the US may keep movie theaters closed through summer.

At this point, Marvel fans really just want full closure on the 20th Century Fox era of X-Men movies, and New Mutants deserves to finally see the light of day. A social media trend has now begun to make noise, as Marvel fans seem to agree that it's now time for Disney to release New Mutants on Disney+.

Do you agree with what fans are saying? Take a look below and decide for yourself!