The New Mutants Originally Included Cameos From a Few Major X-Men Actors

The New Mutants is a movie that comic book fans have waiting for almost as long as they have for Justice League's Snyder Cut. The year 2020 has rewarded us with both films finally moving ahead, and now Disney has officially slated New Mutants for August release. Now that we know New Mutants will be the end of Fox's X-Men movie universe, there's always going to be a question of what could've been, had the film been released while a larger X-Men movie franchise was still going. One thing that will definitely sting Marvel fans, is the reveal that at one point, New Mutants was going to have some pretty big X-Men actor cameos!

Josh Boone has confirmed that #NewMutants early draft would have featured the mutants in X-Mansion with Xavier (McAvoy) and Storm (Shipp) reprising their roles. The movie was also supposed to be in X-Men: Apocalypse timeline but that was later dropped to make it an standalone. pic.twitter.com/SZ39G32OJ7 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 27, 2020

These reveals from New Mutants director Josh Boone was apparently from an interview in SFX Magazine, where the director explains where New Mutants was supposed to fit into the larger X-Men movie universe. James McAvoy and Alexandra Shipp appearing as Professor Xavier and Storm would've been cool - and it would've been interesting to see New Mutants embrace the '80s era of X-Men: Apocalypse, especially since the film's "Demon Bear" storyline is from 1983.

If nothing else, this little anecdote is just further proof of the roller coaster ride that New Mutants has had in the production pipeline. There will likely never be sufficient explanation as to why the studio couldn't just trust in the superhero-meets-horror premise of New Mutants, as those two genres are two of Hollywood's most profitable at the moment. The same debate will also extend to the trilogy of New Mutants films that Fox had planned at one point; like Justice League's Snyder Cut, fans are now wondering what happens down the line, if New Mutants is a success.

The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 28th.

