KPop Demon Hunters Producer Talks Sequel’s Story

KPop Demon Hunters is the most successful Netflix movie of all time, but despite this fact, animation enthusiasts will be waiting quite some time to witness the return of Huntrix. With the plan for the sequel reportedly to release part two in 2029 at the earliest, talk has already begun when it comes to what Rumi, Mira, and Zoey will be up to. In a recent interview during the Producers Guild Awards, KPop Demon Hunters producer Michelle Wong hinted at what is to come for the idol trio and what characters the sequel will potentially focus on when it arrives.

The Direct asked Wong at the PGA about what she and the team would potentially focus on in KPop Demon Hunters 2, and the producer was more than happy to tease the highly anticipated follow-up, “I mean, for me, I’d like to explore Mira and Zoey’s background and where they come from. Or even Derpy. More about Derpy and Sussie’s relationship.” While Zoey and Mira had strong presences in the first film, Rumi was the main attraction as she struggled with her unexpected lineage. While Derpy appeared a few times in the film, there is much that we don’t know about the blue demon tiger.

Huntrix’s Return

Wong isn’t the only creator behind-the-scenes that has hinted at what is to come for KPop Demon Hunters. Earlier this year, the film’s screenwriter and director, Maggie Chang, hinted at the behind-the-scenes work on the film, “I can’t really say that officially, but I would say…in a world that loves sequels, I don’t think it’s a surprise that something else could be coming. It’s going to be a long wait for anything because, unfortunately, animation just takes a long time. Although this awards run has been amazing and fun, I just can’t wait to dive right back into another movie and to figure something out, you know, for the world to share. I’m sure that’s what a lot of people hope.”

While Mira and Zoey’s backstories were almost untouched during the original film, we did get a brief flash of their past lives during the song “Golden.” Specifically, Mira appears to have been on the outs with her family thanks to her energetic personality, while Zoey had, seemingly, struggled with finding her future. Of course, Derpy remains the largest mystery as little was documented regarding the upbringing of the demonic tiger.

On top of KPop Demon Hunters becoming the most-watched movie in Netflix history, Huntrix is aiming for Oscar gold this year. Taking place later this month on March 15th, the 98th Academy Awards are planning to bring the voice actors responsible for the animated idol group to perform “Golden” live. This is thanks to the fact that not only has KPop Demon Hunters been nominated for Best Original Song, but it has also been nominated for Best Animated Feature as well. Competition is strong on both counts, though plenty of fans are crossing their fingers that Rumi, Mira, and Zoey will take home at least one Oscar.

