First Look at New KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards Revealed After McDonald’s Tie-In Frenzy

Big news for KPop Demon Hunters fans and collectors the world over: premium trading card company KAYOU has just revealed the perfect announcement. Already trusted with close to 100 licensed IPs across anime, entertainment, and pop culture, the company has now teamed up with Netflix and Sony for KPop Demon Hunters trading cards that are sure to be incredibly popular. And we have all the details and a first look at the products, as well as a new poster, as the pre-order period opens.

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KAYOU has today revealed a sneak peek at what they’re calling a new way for KPop Demon Hunters fans to “hunt” and collect the global obsession. The manufacturers have revealed two editions: the Energy Edition and the Classic Edition, with the following products available for each (click the links for pre-orders):

The Energy Edition includes 11 rarities, featuring several serialized rarities designed to cater to the collection needs of superfans. The Classic Edition is designed for all fans with 8 rarities, ideal for everyday collecting and sharing. KAYOU will also be launching future waves, limited-edition sets, mini cards, and collectibles with additional fan activations. Below you’ll find official images of the card packs and artwork:

The officially licensed cards launch this summer, with pre-orders kicking off today (May 15th) through TikTok Shop and major U.S. retailers, including Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target, before the cards hit shelves later this summer. Here’s the first look at the poster for the cards:

KPop Demon Hunters Cards Already Caused a Storm

McDonald’s scored a great marketing win earlier this year with the release of the Huntr/X Meal and the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, as fans swarmed to try and get hold of the complete set of 12 limited edition cards. Each meal had what would be considered a chase card – for Huntr/X it was the Rumi white costume holofoil card (which has 3 diamonds on the reverse), and for the Saja Boys, it’s the Jinu Demon holofoil (again with 3 diamonds). Both were classed as rare, and saw quickly inflated prices, with full sets including the two higher demand cards selling for $200 in some cases.

That market inflation has calmed down now, as more cards have been listed for sale, but it was a smart move by McDonald’s who should be doing whatever they can to bring another tie-in out. Perhaps for the sequel… McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer hyped the crossover at the time “Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit. We found authentic ways to unite our iconic worlds – inviting Huntr/X and Saja Boys fans into the rivalry in ways that feel true to the film and unmistakably McDonald’s.”

With the meals no longer available, the rare cards will pick up more value over time – just as commercial tie-ins like the 1992 Batman Forever glasses that still get talked about in certain circles. And Kayou’s timing here is impeccable to fill that collecting urge from the fandom. We’ll be revealing a close look at the cards closer to release, as well as reviewing them.

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