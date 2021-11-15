New Netflix Hit Smashes Shang-Chi in Their Streaming Debuts

This past weekend was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ first weekend on streaming. Despite having a debut weekend, the Marvel Studios hit still didn’t manage to top streaming charts. Netflix’s wildly popular Red Notice finished atop Samba TV’s streaming charts over the weekend beginning November 12th. According to the data provider (via Deadline), Red Notice tallied at least 4.2 million visitors between Friday and Sunday while Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi scraped together 1.7 million views.

Red Notice tallied Netflix’s highest-ever ratings in its first day on the streamer, and the film gathered more views (per Samba) than Mortal Kombat (3.8 million), Wonder Woman 1984 (2.2 million), and Dune (1.9 million) in a similar timeframe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wow, Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest ever opening day for a film,” Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds tweet Friday. “Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version.)”

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1459676103254188033?s=20

According to Red Notice producer Dany Garcia, a sequel could be possible for the feature should the audience numbers warrant it. The film is Netflix’s most expensive original project to date.

“What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” Garcia told Variety on the red carpet premiere for the film. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’”

“We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Netflix executive Scott Stuber recently said. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.

What characters would you like to see in a Shang-Chi sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.