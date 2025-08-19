Prime Video Just Added One of the Best Sports Comedies of the Last 20 Years

Sports movies aren’t nearly as popular or commonplace now as they used to be, unfortunately. Whether they are inspiring stories about underdogs overcoming obstacles or laugh-out-loud comedies, sports movies haven’t been as in-demand as they once were. When a good one comes along, however, it finds a way to build an audience, even if it takes some time. Recently, Prime Video added a sports comedy that has emerged as a cult hit, steadily building a dedicated audience over the past decade, despite not making a huge splash when it was released.

Goon, the 2011 hockey film co-written Superbad‘s Evan Goldberg, has done nothing but grow in popularity amongst sports and comedy fans over the last 14 years. A few days ago, Goon popped up on Prime Video’s streaming lineup in the United States, giving even more fans a chance to jump on the bandwagon.

If you’re not familiar, Goon stars Sean William Scott as an outcast bouncer-turned-hockey enforcer. Through his bare-knuckle brawling on the ice, he’s able to inspire a ragtag semi-pro hockey team as they attempt to turn their season around.

The film also stars Jay Baruchel, who co-wrote the screenplay, alongside Alison Pill, Eugene Levy, and Liev Schreiber. Several members of the cast returned for the 2017 sequel, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, which Baruchel directed. The sequel is also streaming on Prime Video.

What's New on Prime Video?

Goon didn't join Prime Video's streaming lineup until the middle of month, but the start of August saw the service add dozens of new titles to its roster.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's August 1st additions below.

