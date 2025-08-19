Fallout Season 2 First Look Shows New Vegas & an Unexpected Flashback

Fallout is heading to New Vegas for its sophomore run, and possibly giving fans a glimpse at the pre-apocalyptic world. Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Prime Video’s adaptation of Bethesda Game Studios’ video game series premiered last April to instant success and quickly scored a Season 2 renewal. Ahead of the show’s December 2025 return, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared several new first-look photos of Fallout Season 2 featuring Lucy (Ella Purnell), the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten).



The images, released Monday, show Lucy and The Ghoul face-to-face in a vast desert Wasteland, teasing their continued journey together from Season 1. Morten’s Maximus is pictured in one photo back with the Brotherhood of Steel. Another image shows Goggins’ Cooper Howard, aka The Ghoul, in what appears to be a pre-war flashback on the New Vegas strip. A reflection in the window shows The Lucky 38 Resort and Casino sign, a familiar site for fans of the game series that serves as the headquarters for Mr. House. A fourth image shows Kyle MacLachlan’s Hank MacLean glancing down at his Pip-Boy.

What’s The Story of Fallout Season 2?

Fallout is based on the popular role-playing video game franchise created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky. The show is set 200 years after an apocalyptic nuclear event that destroyed the world as we know it and centers around three survivors: vault dweller Lucy, Hollywood star-turned-ghoul The Ghoul, and Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus.

According to Season 2’s logline, the show’s sophomore run “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

It’s unclear if Season 2’s New Vegas will be video game accurate. The post-apocalyptic city was first introduced in the 2010 spinoff Fallout: New Vegas, an open world game in which players control a courier who survived an assassination attempt. The game, set in the post-War city that resembles the Vegas of the 1950s, is set in the year 2281, 15 years before the show’s 2296 starting year. Fans got their first glimpse at the show’s version in a Season 1 finale post-credits scene.

“All we really want the audience to know is that things have happened, so that there isn’t an expectation that we pick the show up in season 2, following one of the myriad canon endings that depend on your choices when you play [Fallout: New Vegas],” Wagner told GQ following the Season 1 finale last April. “With that post-credits stuff, we really wanted to imply, ‘Guys, the world has progressed, and the idea that the wasteland stays as it is decade-to-decade is preposterous to us. It’s just a place [of] constant tragedy, events, horrors — there’s a constant churn of trauma’. We’re definitely implying more has occurred.”

In addition to Purnell, Goggins, Morten, and MacLachlan, Fallout stars Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series is created by Robertson-Dworet and Wagner, who also sowrun and executive produce.

Fallout Season 2 is scheduled to premiere this December on Prime Video. An exact premiere date and release schedule hasn’t been announced. Season 1 is available to stream now on Prime Video.