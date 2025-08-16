10 Best Shows to Binge on Prime Video in August 2025

Prime Video has been steadily raising the bar for its television programming, and the 2025 lineup is no exception. The streamer currently offers something for every TV viewer, from high-octane spy thrillers to supernatural horror, and tons of originals you can’t watch anywhere else. This summer, the slate is especially strong and only gaining momentum. New seasons of fan-favorite Prime shows are now streaming all episodes, and a few exciting fresh releases are already making waves with critics and audiences.

So if you’re looking for a world to get lost in this weekend, your new favorite show is somewhere on this list just waiting to be binged.

1) Butterfly

Butterfly has emerged as one of Prime Video’s most talked-about originals of the summer. Set in South Korea, the story follows a former spy pulled back into the profession after years of trying to live a normal life. The stakes escalate quickly when they are tasked with protecting someone from their past, forcing them to confront dangerous truths and old betrayals. The series has already gotten praise for its unpredictable twists and stylish cinematography.

Reviewers have also given high marks for the first season’s layered plot and excellent characters, with standout performances from Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty. For anyone who loves slow-burn espionage with the occasional high-intensity action sequence in the vein of Killing Eve, Butterfly is an ideal binge. The fact that it’s brand new means you can get in on the ground floor before the inevitable Season 2 hype begins in earnest.

2) Ballard

Another recent Prime Original, Ballard is a Bosch: Legacy spinoff that follows Detective Renée Ballard as she leads the LAPD’s underfunded cold case division. Tasked with solving decades-old homicides, Ballard and her volunteer team uncover a web of corruption within the department. As they delve into unresolved cases, including a serial killer investigation, they face escalating threats from inside and outside the force.

What makes Ballard particularly binge-worthy is its fresh perspective within the Bosch universe. Maggie Q delivers a standout performance, and the series introduces a diverse new cast, including Courtney Taylor and Michael Mosley. With its excellent writing and timely themes, Ballard offers a compelling watch for fans of crime drama seeking a new series to dive into.

3) Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The second season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia is out, and it picks up right where the first left off, with Frank, Brenda, and the rest of the surviving groceries still trying to keep their new society from collapsing. After establishing their so-called utopia, the food citizens now face the reality of running it, which means more political scheming.

Season 2 doubles down on what made the first season a cult hit: absurd comedy and satire so good that it pushes every joke to its most ridiculous limit. In both seasons, the writers poke fun at concepts like government bureaucracy and celebrity worship, all via an unhinged grocery “utopia.” But what makes this show truly binge-worthy is its star-studded voice cast that features Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Ed Norton, and Michael Cera.

4) Andhera

This tense Indian supernatural horror series follows a Mumbai cop who partners with a scarred medical student to unravel the disappearance of a woman that plunges them into a realm of ancient unseen threats. Spanning eight episodes, the way the series builds tension throughout has quickly gained it a cult following.

Andhera has earned glowing reviews for its gritty realism and great performances. It’s also one of those shows that refuses to spoon-feed easy answers; it demands attention, rewarding binge-watching with a deeper understanding of its interwoven storylines. For crime drama fans tired of formulaic procedurals, or horror fans looking for an elevated supernatural tale, this Prime Original is a fresh, unpredictable alternative that still delivers the satisfaction of a mystery well told. And luckily, all eight episodes of Season 1 are already available to stream.

5) The Summer I Turned Pretty

Now in its third season, The Summer I Turned Pretty continues the love triangle saga of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, with many fans claiming the show has only gotten better. Set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Cousins Beach, the show explores a first love and themes of brotherhood and friendship with heartfelt drama and earnest romance.

Still hanging out in the top ten for Prime, Season 3 finds the characters grappling with the aftermath of big decisions, forcing them to reevaluate what, and who, they want. It’s perfect late-summer viewing, a comfort show with enough drama to keep you clicking “next episode.” And as a Prime Original, the production quality and soundtrack are top-tier.

6) Countdown

Countdown is a fast-moving Prime Original crime drama that follows LAPD Detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles). After a Homeland Security officer is murdered in broad daylight, Meachum is pulled into a secret multi-agency task force. The team includes undercover agents from the FBI, DEA, and other branches of law enforcement. What starts as a standard investigation quickly unravels into a massive conspiracy that could endanger millions.

Fans of the show say it delivers on its promise of gripping action in every episode, including tons of high-speed chases. The ensemble cast, which contains Jessica Camacho as DEA agent Amber Oliver as and Eric Dane as FBI Special Agent Nathan Blythe, delivers strong performances that carry the story. With twists that keep the stakes high and a plot that doesn’t bog the action down, Countdown is a binge-watch for crime thriller fans who just can’t get enough.

7) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beams viewers right back onto the USS Enterprise, with Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock leading the crew into another round of space adventures. The new season, which is currently airing new episodes weekly, keeps to the beloved formula while introducing new alien worlds.

An exciting combo of lighthearted romps and tense moral deliberations, the show stays true to Trek and builds on the previous seasons brilliantly. It’s clear the writers know how to honor decades of Star Trek history without getting bogged down in it, and the cast, especially Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, bring enough on-screen chemistry to make every mission feel worth the ride.

8) We Were Liars

Based on the best-selling YA novel, We Were Liars unfolds on a private island owned by an ultra-wealthy family, where a summer gathering takes a tragic turn. Told through a fractured, unreliable perspective, the series gradually reveals what really happened that fateful year and how it’s shaped the characters in the present. It has it all: romance, mystery, and family drama, and some viewers have called it downright addictive.

Fans of the novel will likely appreciate the adaptation, while the dreamy visuals and compelling characters will hook newcomers. The binge appeal comes from piecing together the puzzle, and the fact that every episode ends with a hook that makes it impossible not to lie to yourself about “just one more.” Think Big Little Lies meets The White Lotus, but with a fun, YA twist.

9) Reacher

Alan Ritchson is back as Jack in the third season of Prime Video’s hit action series, once again adapting one of Lee Child’s bestselling novels. This time, Reacher is drawn into a deadly conspiracy after a close friend from his military past is killed. As usual, he’s got brute strength, sharp intelligence, and a strict moral code to take down those responsible. The fight choreography and set pieces are as excellent as ever.

Season 3 cements Reacher as one of Prime’s most reliable crowd-pleasers. It’s straightforward, confident storytelling filled with lean, propulsive action. If you’re behind or haven’t seen it yet, it’s perfect for a binge session. Every episode gives you a complete arc while still building toward a bigger showdown. Fans of Bosch, Jack Ryan, and old-school action thrillers will feel right at home.

10) Good Boy

Good Boy is an acclaimed K-drama series that follows a team of former South Korean Olympic medalists who become police officers through a special recruitment program. Led by Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum), a former boxing champion, the team also includes sharpshooter Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun) and other elite athletes. Together, they form a special criminal investigation unit to combat organized crime and corruption in Insung City.

Fans have praised Good Boy for its dynamic fight choreography, as well as the magnetic performance from Bo-gum, who brings a charming intensity to the lead role. The action is thrilling, the editing fun, and the tonal tension between drama and comedy keeps it addictive from start to finish. It may be one of the most binge-worthy new shows, and thankfully, its first season is now streaming globally on Prime Video.

